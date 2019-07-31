Bubba Hollins' bases-clearing double in the third inning capped a four-run frame and propelled the Clinton LumberKings to a 5-3 win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Wednesday.
The LumberKings have now won four in a row after dropping their previous four games.
Clinton earned the win by making Wisconsin starter Scott Sunitsch (8-11) pay for a wild performance.
After getting Samuel Castro to ground out, things went south for Sunitsch in the third. He hit Thomas Jones, walked Kameron Misner, hit Peyton Burdick and forced home the game's first run by walking J.D. Osborne.
Evan Edwards struck out, giving Sunitsch a chance to limit the damage, but Hollins made sure that wouldn't happen.
The Clinton third baseman doubled to right to clear the bases and stake the LumberKings to a 4-0 lead.
A leadoff single by Marcos Rivera and two more walks loaded the bases for Clinton in the fourth, bringing Sunitsch's night to an end. Peyton Burdick managed a sacrifice fly off Timber Rattlers reliever Peter Strzelecki to stretch Clinton's lead to 5-0.
Clinton starter Alberto Guerrero (5-5) made that lead hold up. The only blemish on Guerrero's night came on the last batter he faced. Antonio Pinero belted a three-run homer to left-center in the seventh to account for all of the Rattlers' scoring.
Guerrero went 6 2/3 innings, giving up four hits and striking out seven.
Elkin Alcala pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings for his fourth save of the season.