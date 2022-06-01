Homer, missed chances sink Bandits in 10

Woulda. Coulda. Didn’t.

Wednesday’s 8-6, 10-inning loss to Beloit proved to be an exercise in frustration for the Quad Cities River Bandits.

A two-run home run by the Sky Carp’s Brent Hostetler with two outs in the top half of the 10th proved to be the difference in the Midwest League game at Modern Woodmen Park but Quad Cities manager Brooks Conrad saw a different difference.

“The fifth, the eighth, the ninth, missed chances,’’ Conrad said. “They come with two more hits with runners in scoring position and that’s the ballgame.’’

The River Bandits did overcome an early deficit and did manage to force extra innings on the last of Diego Hernandez’s three hits, but stranded runners in scoring position in three innings.

Hernandez was stranded on third after opening the fifth inning with triple.

In the eighth, Kale Emshoff was left on second after doubling with one out and in the bottom of the ninth Tyler Tolbert was left on second as Beloit reliever Justin Evans struck out a pair to send the game into the 10th.

Hostetler deposited a 2-2 pitch from Quad Cities reliever Patrick Halligan over the fence in left center to decide the game.

“Halligan gave us two good innings, didn’t walk anybody, but left one pitch up and (Hostetler) made us pay. He had a couple of big knocks for them,’’ Conrad said, referencing a sixth inning double to the wall in center that tied the game at 5-5.

Finishing off a 16-strikeout performance by a collection of four Beloit pitchers, Evans struck out a pair before walking Herard Gonzalez in the bottom of the 10th inning.

Peyton Wilson then flew out to left to end the River Bandits’ second straight loss to the Sky Carp.

“We did come from behind, but we just couldn’t hold them when we did get the lead. That was tough,’’ Conrad said.

Quad Cities, which let a 5-2 lead after four innings evaporate as Beloit scored runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings, did come from behind to force the extra innings.

Hernandez singled home Dillan Shrum in the seventh to tie the game at 6-6, erasing a lead the Sky Carp had taken in the top half of the inning on an error by Wilson on a throw home that allowed Nasim Nunez to score on a pop out by Will Banfield.

Beloit gave up two runs on an error in the fourth as Quad Cities erased a 2-0 deficit by matching its most productive inning of the season, scoring five times.

Back-to-back one-out singles by Hernandez and Tyler Gentry followed by a walk to Luca Tresh, loading the bases and chasing Sky Carp spot starter Jackson Rose from the game.

Emshoff greeted reliever Josan Mendez with a run-scoring single up the middle.

Following a pop-out, Wilson scored on a bases-loaded walk to wipe out the remnants of the 2-0 lead Beloit took on a home run by Marcus Chiu in the top of the third.

After Wilson tied the game, Quad Cities scored a pair of runs on an error by Sky Carp third baseman Ynmanol Marinez, who collided with Chiu, the first baseman, as both tried to chase down a high pop-up off the bat of Juan Carlos Negret just inside the line in front of third base.

Shrum gave the River Bandits what proved to be a short-lived 5-2 lead, singling to left to score Wilson.

Beloit scored runs in the fifth and sixth innings to tie the game at 5-5.

The Sky Carp used a run-scoring single by Nunez and a double by Victor Mesa Jr. in the fifth to pull within 5-4 before tying the game on Hostetler’s two-base hit.

