One swing of the bat was the difference between winning and losing Friday night at Modern Woodmen Park.
Cedar Rapids first baseman Ernie Yake connected on a pitch from Quad Cities starter Chandler Champlain with one out in the top of the third inning and his first home run of the season was all the Kernels needed to claim a 1-0 victory.
"They hit on one over the fence and we didn’t and that was it," River Bandits manager Brooks Conrad said.
Quad Cities wasn’t without its chances.
The River Bandits left the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth and ninth innings.
Juan Carlos Negret nearly changed that in the eighth but flew out to deep left to end the inning.
Cayden Wallace had started things off for Quad Cities, driving a two-out single into the left.
Carter Jensen followed with a double to right and the bases were full of River Bandits when Kernels reliever Jaylen Nowlin hit River Town with a pitch before Negret flew out on a 2-2 pitch.
"Negret put a good swing on the ball but hit it just a bit off the end of the bat and with the wind coming in a bit from left, it didn’t happen," Conrad said.
It didn’t happen an inning later either.
Jack Alexander reached on an infield single with one out in the ninth, but pinch runner Javier Vaz was forced out at second after having to hold up at first on a fly ball to center by Paxton Wallace that was dropped by centerfielder Emmanuel Rodriguez.
"Tough situation there. He really has to hold up because their guy in center has a good arm and if (Vaz) gets too far off base and he catches the ball, he’ll rifle it to first for the out," Conrad said.
Instead, Rodriguez’s throw to second led to a fielder’s choice and the second out of the inning, but the River Bandits weren’t done yet.
Cedar Rapids reliever John Stankiewicz issued two-out walks to Jack Pineda and Herard Gonzalez before Cayden Wallace returned to the batter’s box.
Fed a series of fastballs by Stankiewicz, he got Wallace to swing at the game-ending strikeout that resulted in the River Bandits’ third shutout loss of the season and its first by a 1-0 score..
"Those 1-0 games are tough," Conrad said. "We had our chances. The pitching was outstanding. The defense had another great game but the timely hits just weren’t there. We’ve had some good (at-bats), guys are battling and keep fighting. We’ll get there, but it’s tough."
Conrad praised the work of the three pitchers who kept Quad Cities in the game.
Champlain took the loss by giving up the home run ball in the third, but struck out six batters and scattered four hits over a walk-free six-inning start.
Brandon followed with a pair of shutout innings of relief work before Wander Arias finished off the ninth inning with the 11th and 12th strikeouts of the game recorded by River Bandits pitchers.
"Champlain was outstanding and Johnson is really coming into his own in that relief role and Arias finished strong," Conrad said. "Those guys gave us a chance, kept us right there in the game. We just needed that timely hit that we didn’t get tonight."