BANDITS BYTES

A day off: The River Bandits' Javier Vaz was given Friday off after having a 12-game hit streak end with an 0-for-4 effort in the second game of a Thursday doubleheader.

The streak was the best of the season by a Quad Cities hitter and one shy of the league's top mark of 13 set by Austin Gauthier of Great Lakes. Vaz hit .404 during his streak.

Monthly honors: The Royals have recognized Quad Cities third baseman Cayden Wallace and pitcher Luinder Avila as the organization's high-A minor league player and pitcher of the month for April.

Wallace reached base in all but of the River Bandits' 20 games in the month including a string of a league-best 18 consecutive games reaching base.

Avila had a 1.56 ERA in four appearances for Quad Cities, finishing the month second in the Midwest League with 29 strikeouts and a 5.88 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

On deck: Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Probable pitchers: Kernels, Kyle Jones (1-2, 3.70); River Bandits, Mason Barnett (1-0, 2.49)