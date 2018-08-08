The Midwest League ERA leaders again shined Wednesday as a trio of Quad-Cities River Bandits pitchers held the Beloit Snappers to two runs, one earned, in a 8-2 win Wednesday in Beloit.
The Bandits' offense was powered by a trio of home runs: a solo shot by Scott Schreiber in the fifth, a two-run blast from Marty Costes in the sixth and a three-run homer from Jonathan Lacroix in the eighth.
Chad Donato (2-0) threw five innings of two-run baseball to get the win for the Bandits. Humberto Castellos struck out three over two perfect innings and Parker Mushinski shut the door in the eighth and ninth.
Homers were also key as the Bandits completed a 2-1 victory over the Snappers in a game that was started on July 3.
Bryan Abreu struck out five in four shutout innings and David Hensley's solo home run in the ninth provided the winning margin in a game that was suspended tied 1-1 in the sixth inning.
Abreu has given up just one earned run in 20 2/3 innings thus far this season for the River Bandits.