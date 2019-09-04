Kameron Misner hit a three-run tiebreaking home run in the sixth inning and the hosting Clinton LumberKings took Game 1 of their best-of-three first round Midwest League playoff series 7-3 over the Kane County Cougars.
The series now moves to Kane County starting with Thursday's 6:30 p.m. start. If the Cougars win Game 2, the deciding game will be 6:30 p.m. Friday at Kane County.
Nine of the game's 10 runs were scored on a trio of three run homers.
Clinton's Bubba Hollins got the scoring started with his two-out, three-run blast in the bottom of the fifth inning off Clinton reliever Andy Toelken, scoring Misner and J.D. Osborne, how had each singled.
Kane County answered right back in the top of the sixth as Zack Shannon hit a three-run homer off Clinton starter Remey Reed to make it 3-3.
Samuel Castro singled to lead off the bottom of the sixth for Clinton, and Peyton Burdick drew a two-out walk to put two on for Misner. The cleanup hitter, who had just two home runs in 34 games since being called up to the LumberKings, drove it out to right center to make it 6-3 Clinton.
Walks by Evan Edwards and Hollins and an RBI single by Thomas Jones to open the seventh inning added an insurance run for Clinton.
The LumberKings didn't need it, though, thanks to the work of relievers Manuel Rodriguez, who got the win, and Zach Wolf, who combined for four scoreless, hitless innings to preserve the lead.