A trio of LumberKings belted home runs and Clinton's pitchers limited Wisconsin to just three hits in an 8-1 victory over the Timber Rattlers on Saturday.
Johnny Adams hit a solo shot off Rattlers starter Bowden Francis and Onil Pena and Eugene Helder hit two-run blasts off reliever J.T. Hintzen to lead a LumberKings offense that tallied 14 hits on the night.
Ryan Costello had three hits and Helder, Adams, Pena and Keegan McGovern had two apiece for Clinton.
Clinton starter struggled with control at times, walking four, but allowed just three hits in five innings before Adonis De La Cruz and Kyle Wilcox combined for four hitless innings of relief.
The Rattlers' only run came on a third inning solo home run by Zach Clark.
The teams conclude their series at 1:05 this afternoon.