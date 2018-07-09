The Quad-Cities River Bandits have hopped on an idea designed to put defenders in a position to make more precise plays.
At the point of release with each pitch thrown by a teammate, all seven Quad-Cities defenders behind him make a quick and orchestrated hop.
With the exception of a fielder holding a runner on base, every River Bandits infielder and outfielder hops with every pitch with objectives of increased focus on the ball as it leaves the bat and being in the best possible position to field the ball when it comes a player’s way.
“The idea in part is to have the defender to be ready to move and not be flat footed when the ball is coming off the bat,’’ Quad-Cities manager Mickey Storey said. “We want our defensive guys to be ready when the ball is coming their way to make a play.’’
Storey said players at the minor-league level in the Astros organization experimented with the hop during spring training and players have been encouraged to use it since.
That encouragement appeared to turn into a requirement for the River Bandits during their recent Midwest League homestand when synchronized hops preceded every pitch at Modern Woodmen Park.
Storey would say only Quad-Cities players “have been reminded’’ of the reasons to hop in recent days the desire to do that has been “reiterated’’ within the farm system.
The team approach to hop appears to be part of an organizational endeavor that is taking place not only with the River Bandits but to some degree within Houston affiliates beyond the Midwest League.
In recent seasons as part of player development, the Astros have shown a willingness to try new things.
The organization was the first to make heavy use of tandem pitching rotations, it has utilized a variety of defensive shifts in recent years and lately, it has analyzed everything from body movements to bat swings with sensors.
“It’s all part of today’s game,’’ Storey said. “The shifts and the shift cards we use, the analytics we have at our disposal, all of the metrics used to gauge everything, there is typically a reason behind everything that we do.’’
There is also some science behind the defensive hops the River Bandits are executing.
The idea is for the player to put themselves in a position to land and go, putting the body in the best position to react when the ball is hit.
The quick hop also reduces or eliminates a degree of looseness in the muscle structure in the body, allowing players to make aggressive, purposeful and fluid motions with reduced reaction time.
The hop has been commonplace in tennis, another sport where quick reactions are needed to return a high-velocity hit and its use in baseball and softball at the collegiate level has grown in recent years.
“The game continues to evolve as technology and science advances,’’ Storey said. “We work for an organization that likes to be on the cutting edge.’’
In this instance, the Astros hopped on the opportunity to learn and grow.
Star stung: Dayton first baseman Montrell Marshall, named last month the most valuable player in the Midwest League All-Star Game, has been suspended by the Major League Baseball commissioner’s office.
Marshall was suspended for 50 games without pay for violating the game’s minor league drug prevention and treatment program.
The suspension was announced Saturday after Marshall tested positive for a drug of abuse for the second time.
Marshall hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning of Eastern Division’s 3-2 win in last month’s all-star game. He’s currently batting .186 with two homers and 22 RBI for the Dragons, who open a three-game series against Quad-Cities on Wednesday.
Catching on: The River Bandits will face a player named Monday as the Midwest League player of the month for June during Quad-Cities’ six-game road trip beginning today.
Bowling Green catcher Ronaldo Hernandez received the honor after batting .366 over 22 games during June. He counted 10 home runs among 17 extra-base hits during the month for the Hot Rods.
Still starring: Three former River Bandits are scheduled to take part in Wednesday’s Triple-A All-Star Game.
A.J. Reed, J.D. Davis and Garrett Stubbs will represent the Astros’ Fresno affiliate and the Pacific Coast League in the all-star contest in Columbus, Ohio.
Weekly honors: After batting .400, Peoria third baseman Elehuris Montero was named Monday as the Midwest League player of the week.
Montero has an ongoing 13-game hitting streak that included hitting two homers and driving in nine runs last week for the Chiefs.
Kane County’s Brian Shaffer was named the pitcher of the week after striking out nine batters and walking one over six innings of two-hit baseball in a win at Clinton on Thursday.
Elsewhere, former River Bandits pitcher Brock Dykxhoorn was named the Pacific Coast League pitcher of the week for his work at Fresno.
Alumni report: Less than two years ago, Kyle Tucker was chasing down fly balls and batting .276 in the midst of a 101-game stay with the Quad-Cities River Bandits during the 2016 season.
Saturday, the 21-year old from Tampa made his major-league debut for Houston and collected his first-major-league hit during a 1-for-4 game against the Chicago White Sox and Minute Maid Park.
A first-round draft pick in 2015, Tucker was promoted by the Astros after hitting .306 with 14 home runs and 66 RBI in 80 games with Triple-A Fresno this season.
He hit .280 in 380 minor-league games before following his brother to the majors. Preston Tucker, who has played in 202 games for Houston and Atlanta, is currently playing at the Triple-A level in the Braves organization.