Hot Rods edge LumberKings
A trio of Bowling Green pitchers held the Clinton LumberKings to five hits and the Hot Rods held on for a 3-2 win.
After Bowling Green grabbed a 2-0 lead, Clinton's J.D. Osborne had an RBI double in the sixth and Connor Scott singled home a run in the seventh to tie the score 2-2.
The Hot Rods answered in the bottom of the seventh, as Kaleo Johnson's sacrifice fly drove home the game-winner after Ford Proctor singled to lead off the inning and moved to third on Jake Palomaki's double.
Clinton starter Alberto Guerrero scattered 10 hits over six innings, giving up two runs and striking out three. Sean Guenther (1-2) took the loss, surrendering one run in two innings worked.