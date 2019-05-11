Bowling Green shuts down Clinton
A trio of Hot Rods pitchers held the LumberKings to just six hits in a 2-1 Bowling Green victory Saturday.
George Soriano (-3) ended up being a hard-luck loser for Clinton, allowing two runs, one earned over five innings of work.
First baseman Sean Reynolds provided much of the LumberKings offense, doubling in both the seventh and eighth innings and scoring Clinton's only run in the seventh on a bases-loaded walk to Ricardo Cespedes.
Demetrius Sims also had two hits for the LumberKings.