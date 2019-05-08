IOWA CITY — Lansing clean-up hitter Jake Brodt muttered a few words to himself as he lumbered back to the dugout Monday night at Banks Field, victimized by a filthy breaking pitch thrown by Austin Hansen for one of the 10 strikeouts he collected during a seven-inning start.
He’s not alone.
Quad-Cities River Bandits starting pitchers have left plenty of opposing Midwest League batters mumbling in recent outings, and they seem to love every strikeout-filled minute of the frustration they are creating.
"We’re having fun watching each other work," said Hansen, who has not allowed a run in four of his five starts this season for Quad-Cities and currently has a 1.62 ERA to go with a 4-1 record.
In the games that led the River Bandits to a win streak which reached eight games before Wednesday’s match-up with Lansing, Quad-Cities starting pitchers had allowed only three runs over 45 innings of work.
Combined, Hansen, Brett Conine, Nivaldo Rodriguez, Matt Ruppenthal, Cody Deason and Brett Daniels have struck out 49 batters, walked 17 and surrendered just 24 hits.
"We come out ready to attack the strike zone with pitches that are getting batters out," said Rodriguez, who took a 3-1 record and a 1.33 ERA into Wednesday’s start against Lansing.
The River Bandits’ current roster has 11 pitchers who spent at least part of the 2018 season working together on a staff which helped short-season Tri-City earn the New York-Penn League title.
Continuing to work this season in Quad-Cities with the pitching coach from that team, Erick Abreu, the cohesion the group experienced a year ago has carried over.
"There’s a chemistry for sure and there is a little competitiveness involved, too," said Conine, who has a 3-2 record and a 1.91 ERA through six outings, including five starts for the River Bandits. "We push each other to get better every day."
Quad-Cities manager Ray Hernandez sees that aspect of things as well.
A former pitcher, Hernandez feels like that comes naturally at the position.
"If the guy in front of you in the rotation comes out and strikes out 10 the day before you’re scheduled to work, you’re going to want to get 11," Hernandez said. "I think that’s human nature, and that type of competitiveness is healthy within a team."
Conine sees the internal competition as something that is allowing the entire group to progress.
"We’re there for each other, on the same team, and we’re also there to become as effective as we can be from one outing to the next," he said.
Hansen said the group kept in touch with each other during the offseason, preparing to build on what it accomplished a year ago.
"We were all excited to see what we could do at the next level, and we showed up at spring training ready to work," Hansen said.
Making that blend of personal and team goals work is inherent in baseball as players strive for the needed consistency to take the next step in their careers.
Hernandez believes the River Bandits’ pitchers are getting out of the game what they have put into it.
"It’s a hard-working group that comes to the ballpark ready to work on their craft every day," he said. "They all work with a six-day plan that includes very specific items to work on to help them get better."
Hansen, for example, continues to work on development of his change-up and slider while Conine is looking to add a slider to his mix of pitches.
"There are always things that you’re working on, trying to refine or to develop to add to what you can do," Hansen said. "When you see guys in the big leagues, (Justin) Verlander and (Gerrit) Cole and the rest, having the kind of success they are having it makes it easy to buy into what the Astros want us to do."
That’s part of the process that helped Astros affiliates lead minor-league baseball in strikeouts a year ago when Quad-Cities established a new minor-league record for strikeouts in a season.
River Bandits pitchers currently lead the Midwest League with 349 strikeouts through the team’s 20-10 start, posting double-digit totals as a team 23 times so far this season.
"We all have the confidence we need to be able to get the outs," Rodriguez said. "We have a good staff and what we did at Tri-City, we are doing again here now and we are having a good time doing it."
Another no-no: South Bend’s Derek Casey and Peyton Remy combined to no-hit Cedar Rapids on Monday night, an outing that began with seven perfect innings from Casey in the 2-0 win over the Kernels.
Victor Caratini, a back-up Chicago Cubs catcher on a rehab assignment with South Bend, worked the first four innings of the game for South Bend. He went 1-for-2 with a double.
Midwest’s best: Peoria pitcher Tommy Parsons has been named the Midwest League player of the month for April, going 3-0 with a 0.30 ERA in four starts.
Yordan Alvarez, a .360 hitter for Quad-Cities in 2017, received the same honor for Round Rock in the Triple-A Pacific Coast League and Ljay Newsome, a 2017 Clinton pitcher now pitching for Modesto, took the high-A California League award.
The cycle: West Michigan’s Ulrich Bojarski hit for the cycle Sunday in a 9-5 loss to Burlington.
The first player to accomplish that feat for the Whitecaps since 2006, Bojarski doubled in the first inning, singled in the third and homered in the sixth before tripling in the eighth inning.
Alumni report
Former River Bandits pitcher Carlos Martinez made a rehab appearance Sunday for Peoria.
Martinez needed six pitches to work coax three groundouts in one perfect inning of relief for the Chiefs as he begins to work his way his way back from a shoulder issue.
In his postgame remarks, Martinez reminded reporters that he had pitched for Quad-Cities in 2011 against Peoria.
Now with six seasons of major-league experience, Martinez made his U.S. professional debut with the River Bandits, going 3-2 with a 2.33 ERA in eight starts in 2011. He struck out 50 and walked 14 batters over 38.2 innings with Quad-Cities.
River Bandits this week
At Cedar Rapids: Monday, doubleheader, 5:30 p.m.; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.; Wednesday, noon
The Kernels’ Chris Williams ranks second in the league with six home runs.
LumberKings this week
At Bowling Green: Today-Saturday, 6:30 p.m.
The LumberKings’ Jerar Encarnacion has a MWL-best 25 RBIs.
At Burlington: Monday-Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.
At .214, the Bees have lowest team batting average in the MWL.