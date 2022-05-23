Independent ball helps Bandits' McCullough grow

Morgan McCullough returned to affiliated baseball this season with a new appreciation for the game.

The Quad Cities River Bandits infielder spent 2021 helping the independent Kansas City Monarchs win an American Association championship and accomplished more than putting together a .333 batting average over 80 games.

"It was an interesting season for me," McCullough said. "I found myself on a team with a lot of older guys, a couple of ex-big leaguers, and it turned out to be really beneficial."

The experience provided McCullough with an opportunity to grow.

"I was one of the younger guys on the team and to have a chance to talk every day with the players who have so much experience was great," McCullough said. “I asked a lot of questions and the guys were good, helped me any way they could. I learned a lot by watching them, too."

McCullough felt the environment in the Monarchs clubhouse provided a setting where it was possible for him to move his own game forward while contributing to a successful team.

"It was a great situation, a real positive place to be and work. I feel like what I learned there helped me get back with an organization now," McCullough said.

It’s all been part of a unique baseball journey for the Seattle native.

McCullough began his college career at Oregon in 2017, then played the following season on a national championship team at Chipola Community College in Florida before starting 57 games in 2019 for Alabama.

He batted .309 in 54 starts during his junior season for the Crimson Tide, leading the team in triples and sharing the team lead in doubles and multi-hit games while rooming with his current Quad Cities roommate, Tyler Gentry.

"To be here on the same team with Tyler, that’s great but it’s something I never expected," McCullough said. "It’s kind of crazy how it worked out."

It’s not the only ironic twist in McCullough’s path to the River Bandits clubhouse.

Originally a 22nd-round draft pick of the Angels in 2019, McCullough actually played his first Midwest League game against Quad Cities that season when he was promoted from short-season Orem to Burlington.

He singled and drove a run home during that June 26 game at Community Field, then went 0-for-3 the following night in a game against the River Bandits at Modern Woodmen Park.

McCullough was with the Bees for about month that season when he was reassigned to Orem where he finished his rookie year.

The following spring, spring training was cut short and he was among a number of minor-league players released by the Angels when the 2020 season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

McCullough did not play that season and eventually signed with the Monarchs last year.

In addition to collecting 94 hits in 282 at-bats, McCullough caught the attention of a Royals scout who works independent league teams as he hit 13 home runs and drove in 59 runs.

McCullough continued to train and work on his game in Seattle during the offseason and was prepared to return to the Monarchs this year until the Royals reached out and offered him a chance to get back in the affiliated game.

"I went through a workout in January and was given the chance to sign after that," McCullough said. "I’m happy to be back with an organization and I feel like the experience I had last year with the Monarchs will only help me now."

It’s also provided McCullough with a second chance to work his way up an organizational ladder.

"You have to be in the game to have that chance and after a year in (independent) ball, I have an appreciation for the game and a commitment to see where it can lead," McCullough said.

McCullough’s versatility provides manager Brooks Conrad with some lineup options.

He has split his time through 26 games with Quad Cities between four positions.

McCullough has played third base 10 times, second base on eight occasions and shortstop in six games.

"I’ll play wherever I’m needed," McCullough said. "I feel like that role, being kind of a utility guy, gives me a chance to contribute to a team."

He also found himself on the mound in a May 10 game against Wisconsin, brought in to save a bullpen arm and record the final out of a 17-4 loss to the Timber Rattlers.

The River Bandits don’t have a designated position player to fill that “emergency’’ role, but McCullough was willing when asked.

McCullough faced just one batter and finished the game with a fly ball out, a much smoother experience than the seven runs, six hits and three homers he allowed over one-third of inning in a similar situation with Orem late in the 2019 season.

“It wasn’t anything I was expecting, but in the eighth inning they asked if I was willing and sure, why not? It was another way I could contribute," McCullough said. “I did what I could to end the game and mostly, help the team. That’s really what I’m trying to do, help the team however I can."

