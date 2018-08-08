From one outing to the next, Bryan Abreu no longer surprises himself.
"Now, I trust myself to throw whatever I want when I want," the Quad-Cities pitcher said. "It starts with believing in what I am doing."
The results speak for themselves.
Since joining the River Bandits from short-season Tri-City on July 10, the 6-foot-1 right-hander has been dominating Midwest League opponents.
"It’s been fun watching him develop since he got here," Quad-Cities manager Mickey Storey said. "Opposing coaches, umpires, they’ve all been raving about his stuff, and it’s been with good reason – he’s got really good stuff."
Abreu blends a fastball clocked at the mid-90s on a regular basis with an arsenal of breaking pitches that includes a change-up that is hitting the strike zone at 90 miles per hour.
Combining his work in the New York-Penn League with five outings for the River Bandits, Abreu is 4-0 with three saves and a 0.83 earned run average in nine appearances this season.
Over 32.2 innings, he has struck out 54 batters and walked 10 while limiting opponents to a .164 batting average.
With Quad-Cities, Abreu has allowed one run over 16.2 innings with 32 strikeouts and four walks.
"I feel relaxed when I go out to pitch now. There is no pressure," Abreu said. "I am going out and being aggressive, trying to control the strike zone. I am just trying to throw strikes."
He’s been accomplishing that and more during a breakthrough season.
Last year at short-season Greeneville, Abreu posted a 1-3 record and a 7.98 ERA in eight outings, including six starts.
An elbow problem ended his season during the first week of August, an injury Abreu spent the offseason rehabbing in his hometown of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
"It was tough at first, but when I threw my first live (batting practice), I felt no pain. I knew then things were going to be alright," Abreu said.
That took place in January in the Dominican Republic, allowing Abreu to arrive at spring training the following month ready to go to work.
"When I threw that first pitch back in home and I was able to get my fastball over for a strike, it gave me confidence to come to spring training ready to compete," Abreu said.
With that confidence came trust in his ability to compete.
Abreu believes some of that is a result of the experience he gained the past two years at the rookie level and some of it simply is from the maturity of a now 21-year-old determined to perfect his craft.
"The biggest change for me has been trusting myself against whoever I am facing," Abreu said. "There are good hitters in this game, but I believe I am a good pitcher who has the ability to get good hitters out."
Abreu expected to begin this season at Tri-City, where a 2-0 record and 1.13 ERA positioned him for the opportunity to join the River Bandits after four appearances in the New York-Penn League.
"This is where I hoped to get to, and I need to keep taking that next step," Abreu said. "That is what this game is about, and I have learned every step along the way."
Abreu believes maturity is helping him as well.
He signed with Houston as a 16-year-old and spent time the first two of his five seasons in the Astros' organization competing in the Dominican Summer League before making his United States debut in the Gulf Coast League two years ago.
In addition to developing his skills on the mound, Abreu has graduated from the Astros' English language program, believing improved communications skills will only help him progress.
"I have learned something every year, and it is all helping me now," Abreu said.
Abreu continues to work to fine tune the consistency in his delivery and tighten his hips as he throws, feeling that growth in those areas will prepare him for the next challenge.
He spent time working with River Bandits pitching coach Graham Johnson during spring training and welcomed the encouragement he received.
"He has helped me a great deal. It has been a good year for me," Abreu said. "I am in a good position now. I am relaxed whenever I pitch. I can be myself and make the right pitches at the right time by attacking the zone the way I want to."
For Abreu, it all began with a matter of trust.