'It's like Opening Day all over again"

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Before the gates opened and a sellout crowd made its way into their seats in a ballpark cut into an Iowa cornfield Tuesday, the Field of Dreams became a playground for men playing a kid’s game.

“The feeling, it was something special. Something you don’t feel very often. It felt like Opening Day all over again," Quad Cities River Bandits shortstop Tyler Tolbert said before taking the field in the inaugural MiLB at Field of Dreams Game.

Tolbert and the River Bandits, wearing throwback uniforms like those worn by the Davenport Blue Sox nearly 100 years ago, faced Cedar Rapids in a Midwest League game on the diamond that sits the shadow of the iconic movie site.

Quad Cities manager Brooks Conrad expected some pregame excitement from his team to be part of a game that was televised nationally and he wasn’t disappointed.

“As the bus pulled up, to see guys snapping photos on their phones, to hear the excitement in their voices, it’s great," Conrad said.

The excitement increased when players stepped into the same clubhouses that the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will use on Thursday.

It reached a crescendo when they got their first look at the field.

Pitcher Emilio Marquez was among River Bandits who shot video of the pristine field with its outfield fence backed up by acres and acres of corn.

“This is amazing," Marquez said.

He quickly sent the video home for his father in Venezuela to see.

“I think he was happier than me. He was crying," Marquez said. "To be here, to be playing on this Field of Dreams, it means so much. When you play the game, you play it with everything you have. You play it with your heart and everything you have."

Peyton Wilson, who splits time between the outfield and second base for Quad Cities, said stepping onto the field brought back not only memories of the classic film shot here but of the ballparks he grew up playing in as a youth in Hoover, Ala.

“That’s baseball. Everybody’s past leads you to where you are today," Wilson said. “This is really a special opportunity."

Crystal clear blue skies greeted the River Bandits during their chance to explore a bit prior to the start of batting practice.

Quad Cities players had a chance to walk through the cornfield to the movie site, entering through the outfield corn where the Ghost Players appeared shortly.

Players in the River Bandits lineup had their own chance to walk out of the corn individually, introducing themselves as they were taped for pregame introductions on the MLB Network.

The telecast excited players whose parents don’t have a chance to attend many or any games during the season.

“Guys are getting a lot of texts from people saying they’ll be watching," Conrad said. “I’ve heard from a few people I hadn’t heard from in a while wishing me luck and saying they would be tuning in."

The River Bandits’ opponent, the Cedar Rapids Kernels, went through the same routine at the site after receiving — as Quad Cities did — a police escort from Dyersville, Iowa to the Field of Dreams site.

The Kernels, who played as the Cedar Rapids Bunnies to honor one of their community’s past teams, appreciated the opportunity as well.

“For our guys, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," manager Brian Dinkelman said. “To come to such an iconic place, you could feel the energy as the bus got closer to here."

Tolbert, recalling a chance he had to play at Wrigley Field as a high school player, welcomed the chance to visit the Field of Dreams for the first time.

“There is so much history in this game. To be able to be here today and see this great place, it really does mean a lot. It’s not something any of us take for granted," Tolbert said.

Conrad said the turf looked so perfect he had to reach down and feel it just to make certain it was grass.

“It was," he said. “Perfect field, a real treat."

Wilson liked the way the ball jumped off the bat during batting practice.

“The batter’s eye, it helps with the background. With the corn, it’s definitely a little different, but the ball was flying really good in BP," Wilson said. “I hope that carries over to the game."

And no matter what transpired as the sun set into August evening, it was going to be a day the River Bandits never forget being part of the second game ever — and the first minor-league game played at the movie site.

“This doesn’t feel like a Tuesday in August," Wilson said. "It’s something special."