'It's time to play baseball,' Bandits are back

It has been 607 days since the Quad Cities River Bandits last played a game.

That changes Tuesday when Quad Cities opens its season at South Bend where the River Bandits will compete for the first time as a Kansas City Royals affiliate and the crack of the bat replaces the silence of empty ballparks following a 2020 season canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 6:05 p.m. game opens a six-game series against the Cubs, now division rivals of Quad Cities in the baseball’s new High A Central League.

Angel Zerpa, a 6-foot left hander who went 6-3 with a 3.50 ERA in 13 outings in 2019, will start on the mound for the River Bandits in their return to action as part of baseball’s remade minor-league alignment.

Quad Cities manager Chris Widger said his team just wants to compete.

“Usually, the offseason is long to begin with, but to take a full year off, these guys are more than ready to get back in front of a crowd and play games where it counts,’’ Widger said. “They’re excited. I’m excited. It’s time to play baseball.’’

Widger believes one of the biggest challenges he will face this season is finding a lineup card big enough to include all of the talent on the roster he is managing.