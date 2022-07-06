Jaquez, Tresh hit home runs as Bandits beat Kernels

CEDAR RAPIDS — Rubendy Jaquez and Luca Tresh both hit home runs to lead the Quad Cities River Bandits to a 5-3 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels Wednesday at Perfect Game Field.

Jaquez' home run, his first of the year with the Bandits, was a two-run shot in the top of the fourth inning to tie the game after the Kernels scored a pair of runs on a two-run double from Jake Rucker in the second inning.

Tresh followed that up with a two-run home run of his own in the fifth inning, his eighth home run of the season, to put the Bandits up 4-2.

Dillan Shrum added a run with an RBI single in the sixth inning, giving the Bandits enough of a cushion to withstand a sacrifice fly from Rucker that scored a run in the bottom of the frame.

Charlie Neuweiler (6-5) pitched five innings, allowing four walks, three hits and two runs and striking out two for the win, while Cade Povich (5-6) took the loss for the Kernels, allowing seven hits and three runs while striking out 11 in five innings.

Kasey Kalich pitched the final two innings to pick up the save, his fifth of the year.

Quad Cities made three roster moves prior to Wednesday's game.

Pitcher Zach Haake, who made four starts for the River Bandits on a rehab assignment, was sent by the Royals to Double-A Northwest Arkansas and pitcher Rito Lugo joined Quad Cities on a rehab assignment.

Pitching for the first time since 2019 this season, Lugo made six appearances for Kansas City's rookie-level Arizona League team this season where he struck out 18 batters and walked one in 12.2 innings of work.

Infielder Cam Williams was also activated from the injured list. Williams, who hit .173 with eight homers for Quad Cities early this season, returns after hitting .208 in eight games in the Arizona League on a rehab assignment.