Kaufman, early offense propel Bandits to road win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Rylan Kaufman has brought some stability to the Quad Cities River Bandits' pitching staff.

After allowing just two hits in his first start with the River Bandits last week, Kaufman pitched six innings and yielded only one run Tuesday night as he and the Bandits earned a 3-1 Class A Midwest League victory over Fort Wayne in the first game of the week-long series at Parkview Field.

Kaufman has struck out eight in each of his first two outings.

The River Bandits (15-25) pushed across two runs in the first inning and added another in the fourth to make Kaufman a winner for the first time in a Quad Cities uniform. Quad Cities plated the first run on an infield error and scored the second on Luca Tresh's run-scoring single.

Dillan Shrum had an infield RBI single in the fourth for Quad Cities, which prevailed despite recording only four hits and striking out 15 times.

Chase Wallace, Patrick Halligan and Emilio Marquez finished what Kaufman started with three innings of scoreless relief.

Quad Cities added a pair of pitchers to its roster prior to Tuesday's series opener.

Left-handed Patrick Smith returns to the River Bandits from Double-A Northwest Arkansas and right-handed Eric Cerantola joins Quad Cities from low-A Columbia.

A 33rd-round pick of the Royals in the 2019 draft from Purdue, Smith went 0-1 with a 4.05 ERA in five relief outings for the River Bandits before being promoted on May 3 to the Texas League, where he went 0-1 in three games with the Naturals.

Cerantola, a fifth-round selection of Kansas City in 2021 from Mississippi State, went 1-2 with a 5.48 ERA in seven starts for Columbia, striking out 29 batters and walking six in 21.1 innings of work.

