Even when Cedar Rapids opened a slight lead Sunday in its game against the Quad-Cities River Bandits, things didn’t change.
“Keep grinding, keep battling,’’ Quad-Cities outfielder Alex McKenna said. “Keep doing what you can to give yourself a chance at the end and we did that, tying run at the plate. It didn’t work out, but we kept at it and in the end, things will work out for us.’’
Kernels pitcher Kai Wei Teng had plenty to do with the River Bandits’ struggles in a 5-2 Midwest League game at Modern Woodmen Park.
The 20-year-old right hander from Taichung, Taiwan delivered the ninth straight quality start for a pitching staff which has helped Cedar Rapids extend its ongoing win streak to seven games.
The 6-foot-4, 260-pounder needed just 71 pitches to work a career-high seven innings against Quad-Cities, scattering four hits and allowing just one unearned run while putting four of the nine strikeouts recorded by a group of three Kernels pitchers in the books while not walking a batter.
“He was throwing three pitches for strikes, throwing the ball where he wanted it in the zone and getting a lot of swing and misses,’’ McKenna said. “The last two games, we’ve seen a couple of really good arms. Sometimes, that’s how the game works.’’
Teng exited with a 3-1 lead after Cedar Rapids moved ahead to stay in the top of the sixth when a two-out walk to Gabe Snyder was followed by back-to-back run-scoring doubles by Jared Akins and Chris Williams to break a 1-1 deadlock.
Quad-Cities had forged that tie in the bottom of the fourth, ending a string of 19 consecutive scoreless innings.
Cesar Salazar scored the River Bandits’ first run, reaching first after being struck by a Teng pitch and advancing on a wild pitch.
Oscar Campos followed with an infield single to third and following a strikeout, Carlos Machado dribbled a grounder to Ricky De La Torre at third. His throw to Daniel Ozoria at second arrived in time to force out Campos but an errant relay throw to first sailed past the bag and allowed Salazar to score.
The run erased the 1-0 lead the Kernels had taken in the top of the first inning on a two-out home run by Snyder.
Two of the eight walks given up by Quad-Cities pitchers eventually led to sacrifice flies for the Kernels in the eighth and ninth innings.
That prevented the River Bandits from coming any closer than a 4-2 score in the eighth when Austin Dennis singled, stole second, swiped third and scored on a groundout by Freudis Nova.
Campos and Machado each singled in the ninth to bring the tying run to the plate with one out but Moises Gomez struck out a pair to earn his sixth save.
“The last couple of games, the balls haven’t seemed to fall our way when we need them to,’’ said Jason Bell, the Astros minor-league fundamentals coordinator who managed many current River Bandits to a New York-Penn League title last season.
“I’m seeing the same good group of guys that I saw a year ago, guys working hard to get better. We haven’t won the last couple of nights, but we’ve continued to play good defense and give ourselves a chance. The timely hits, they’ll come, and I know these guys will keep at it. That’s their make up.’’
McKenna, who had one of the River Bandits’ seven hits Sunday, senses the same.
“Things will come around. We know it will,’’ he said.