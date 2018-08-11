Something about Modern Woodmen Park makes Cedar Rapids feel at home.
That continued Saturday night.
Cedar Rapids scored all nine of their runs in five straight innings as they blasted Quad-Cities away with a 9-6 win and have now won six of the eight games played in Davenport.
The Bandits, trailing 9-4 entering the bottom of the ninth, made it very interesting.
Michael Papierski squeaked a ball over the right field fence for a solo shot and David Hensley knocked in a run on a single to make it 9-6.
Chandler Taylor struck out on a full count to end it.
It was perfect beginning for Q-C starter Leovanny Rodriguez, who made easy work of Cedar Rapids, working a nine-pitch 1-2-3 top of the first.
The best team in the second half of the Midwest League made it a small blemish in what was a big offensive output en route to their third road victory in four games.
Gabriel Maciel launched the first of five home runs that a crowd of 5,533 saw to kick off a brief two-game homestand to give Cedar Rapids an early 1-0 advantage. An RBI single by Ryan Jeffers and a 2-run shot by 2018 first-rounder Trevor Larnach capped off a three-run second.
All of the damage done by the Kernels to open up a 4-0 lead after two innings came with two outs.
The Kernels and Maciel, who finished the night with a career-high-tying four hits, were far from done in their 18-hit performance.
Acquired in a trade on July 28, the left-handed hitting Maciel hit an opposite field 2-run home run that ended a three-run fifth and extended the Kernels' lead to 8-0. Andrew Bechtold and Michael Helman came through with RBI singles in the fourth and sixth innings, respectively.
With enough run support, it allowed right-hander Jordan Balazovic to continue his dominance away from home.
Entering with a 3-0 record on the road, Balazovic had a perfect game in the fifth that was stopped by a Taylor leadoff walk, and the no-hitter vanished a batter later as Marty Costes roped a single to right to put runners on the corners.
Quad-Cities began to mount their comeback attempt.
Miguelangel Sierra had a 2-run double in the fifth and two more runs were followed in the sixth on a Colton Shaver no-doubt solo shot to left and a sacrifice fly courtesy of Sierra.
It was not the last chance to cut into the lead for the Bandits. Base-running mistakes and missed chances saw Q-C drop their second straight contest.
Jonathan Lacroix failed to extend a double into a triple, and Taylor overran third on an infield single by Scott Schreiber to eventually be thrown out at the plate.
Back-to-back singles in the seventh was all for naught as the only double play of the night turned by the Kernels and a strikeout of Lacroix ended the seventh.
The River Bandits stranded six base runners in the last five innings
Bechtold and Helman registered three hits for Cedar Rapids as eight of the nine hitters in the lineup reached base at least once. Balazovic earned his sixth win of the season in 11 starts. It was the first time he’s been victorious in two months.
Quad-Cities was led by a three-RBI performance by Sierra and a pair of hits by Taylor, Hensley, Papierski and Logan Mattix as the Bandits got all 13 of their hits after the fifth inning.