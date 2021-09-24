 Skip to main content
Kernels' homers leave Bandits in a series hole
HIGH A CENTRAL FINALS | CEDAR RAPIDS 8, QUAD CITIES 4

Kernels' homers leave Bandits in a series hole

  Updated
  • 0
River Bandits logo (Blue)

When it rains, it pours.

Ask the Quad Cities River Bandits.

A deluge of Cedar Rapids home runs led the Kernels to a rain-delayed 8-4 victory over Quad Cities on Friday to leave the River Bandits in familiar territory in the High A Central League Championship Series.

Quad Cities — a team which won 40 come-from-behind games during the regular season — is in need of a comeback.

The River Bandits face a win-or-go-home scenario in today’s 6:30 p.m. game at Modern Woodmen Park, trailing in the best-of-five series 2-1 after the teams have traded wins in the first three games.

The Kernels created their one-game edge with a power surge in Friday’s game, driving home seven of their eight runs with a collection of four home runs off of three of the five River Bandits pitchers who saw action in the game and combined to strikeout 17 Cedar Rapids batters.

Each long ball had a hand in three multiple-run innings for Cedar Rapids.

After fans were treated to a scheduled postgame fireworks display during the rain delay, the Kernels launched their own rockets when play resumed.

Home runs by Edouard Julien and Alex Isola during a four-run fourth broke the game open.

Julien cracked a one-out solo homer off of reliever Kasey Kalich, who entered the game following a third-inning rain delay.

The first of Julien’s two home runs in the game extended a 2-1 advantage for the Kernels which grew to 6-1 by the end of the inning.

Aaron Sabato walked and Matt Wallner was hit by a pitch before Alex Isola sent a line drive shot over the fence in left to give Cedar Rapids a five-run lead.

Julien opened a two-run sixth inning by the Kernels with his second homer of the game, a blast to right off of Patrick Smith.

Wallner followed with a sacrifice fly that left Cedar Rapids in front at the stretch, 8-2.

Quad Cities matched the Kernels by scoring in three innings and out-hit Cedar Rapids 12-11.

That led to no shortage of opportunities for the River Bandits, whose only extra base hit was a leadoff double by Eric Cole in a scoreless second inning.

Quad Cities, led by a three-hit effort from Jake Means and two hits apiece from Nick Loftin, Michael Massey and Logan Porter, lacked timely hits as it stranded 13 runners on base.

Eight of the 13 were left in scoring position.

Porter drove home the River Bandits’ first two runs, giving Quad Cities a 1-0 lead with a first-inning single and cutting into a 6-1 deficit with a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

John Rave drove home a pair of runs with two-out single in the seventh to pull the River Bandits within the final margin.

Quad Cities had fallen behind 2-1 before rains prompted the delay of 1 hour, 37 minutes on Cedar Rapids’ first home run.

The Kernels’ DaShawn Keirsey belted a two-run home run to left-center in the top of the second inning to erase the lead Quad Cities had taken in the bottom of the first.

Maikel Garcia, who reached base in each of his five plate appearances in Wednesday’s River Bandits win at Cedar Rapids, led off the Quad Cities first inning with a single to right.

He advanced to third when Massey stroked a two-out single to right before giving the River Bandits a 1-0 advantage when Porter singled to left.

BANDITS BYTES

Back in action: Michael Massey returned to the River Bandits' lineup Friday after sitting out the final three innings of Wednesday's 6-0 shutout at Cedar Rapids.

With a scheduled off day in the series Thursday, Quad Cities manager Chris Widger wanted to give Massey a little time off to rest a knee he dinged on a slide while attempting to get to a ground ball during Tuesday's series opener.

Massey leads Quad Cities with 21 home runs in 388 at-bats this season, a number that compares to the combined 23 homers he hit in 818 at-bats during his three seasons at Illinois and his first professional season at short-season Burlington in the Appalachian League.

Extended play: The current River Bandits' championship series marks the first time since Quad Cities won the Midwest League title in 2011 that the series did not end in the minimum number of games.

After beating Lansing for the title in 2011, the River Bandits swept three straight from South Bend in 2013 and Fort Wayne in 2017 to win the franchise's most recent league championships.

On deck: High A Championship Series, Game 4, Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, today, 6:30 p.m. Probable pitchers: Kernels, Sawyer Gipson-Long (3-3, 4.55 ERA); River Bandits, Charlie Neuweiler (2-3, 4.81)

Tags

