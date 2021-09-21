Kernels' pitcher, late homer sink Bandits

CEDAR RAPIDS — Hard hits were plentiful Tuesday night for the Quad Cities River Bandits, but runs proved hard to come by.
Cedar Rapids pitcher Louie Varland riddled the River Bandits for the third time this season in a 2-1 pitcher’s duel in the opening game of the High A Central League playoffs.
The Kernels’ Jair Camargo decided the outcome, slipping a two-out home run just beyond the fence in right in the bottom of the eighth inning at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Tailing toward the foul pole as it left the park, Camargo’s solo shot gives Cedar Rapids a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series which continues tonight at the Kernels home field.
"Varland mixes his pitches well, has a good fastball and some off-speed stuff. He’s just been tough on us this year," said Nick Loftin, who finished with two of the River Bandits’ seven hits.
Varland, who had 68 strikes among the 98 pitches he threw while scattering six hits over a seven-inning start, allowed more than one Quad Cities baserunner just once, and when that happened, he worked his way out of a bases-loaded jam.
"When he got in trouble, his stuff was good enough to get him out of it," River Bandits manager Chris Widger said. "We’ve seen it before. He’s the best pitcher on a good staff."
Widger liked his team’s approach at the plate.
The River Bandits frequently made good hard contact with nine balls coming off the bat at more than 98 miles per hour and seven topping 100.
"But only one of those dropped in for a hit," Widger said. "It was one of those nights. If we continue to make good contact like that, we’ll be fine. This was one game."
Loftin concurred.
"Everybody looked good at the plate. Every single guy was hitting the ball hard. We just have to keep the same approach," Loftin said.
Camargo’s home run off of Caden Monke was the only hit allowed in three innings of relief work by Quad Cities pitchers and one of just six hits Cedar Rapids collected in the game.
The River Bandits put the tying run on base in the top of the ninth when John Rave singled to right with one out.
But, Kernels reliever Zach Featherstone struck out Nathan Eaton and pinch hitter Jake Means to earn the save after Osiris German worked a 1-2-3 eighth to earn the opening-game win.
Pitchers were in control throughout, with Quad Cities left-hander A.J. Block and Varland, a right-hander who was the Twins’ 15th-round choice in the 2019 draft, locked in duel from the onset.
Extra-base hits led each team to score a run in the second inning.
Eaton doubled for the River Bandits in the top half of the inning and scored the game’s first run when Eric Cole followed with a single to right.
The Kernels answered in the bottom half, evening the score at 1-1 on back-to-back two-out doubles by Camargo and DaShawn Keirsey.
The doubles were among four Cedar Rapids hit off of Block, who gave up five hits while striking out three Kernels and walking one in a five-inning start.
Varland left the bases full of River Bandits after Cole’s run-scoring single with one out in the second.
Logan Porter walked and Gavin Stupienski singled to load things up, but a fielder’s choice by Makail Garcia and a lineout to second off the bat of Tucker Bradley ended the threat.
"If there was a disappointment, it was not getting (Varland) down early when we had the chance," Widger said. "That missed opportunity hurt because he didn’t give us many."
Quad Cities reliever Zach Haake left the bases loaded in his only inning of work.
Haake quickly retired the first two Kernels he faced in the sixth on groundouts before back-to-back errors by the River Bandits — a throwing error by Eaton at third and a fielding error by Stupienski at first — and a walk filled the bases.