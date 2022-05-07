Kernels pounce on Bandits early

CEDAR RAPIDS — A pair of Quad Cities River Bandits relievers kept the Cedar Rapids Kernels off the scoreboard from the third inning on Saturday night.

The first-place Kernels scored enough in the first two innings, though, where it wasn't enough as the River Bandits fell 6-2.

Kernels leadoff hitter Anthony Prato set the tone early, homering on the third pitch thrown by River Bandits starter Patrick Halligan.

Jeferson Morales followed with a single and came around to score on Charles Mack's RBI double later in the frame to make it 2-0.

The long ball continued to cost Halligan in the second inning as Will Holland led off with his first blast of the season before Aaron Sabato deposited his fourth homer of the year over the left center field wall to make it 6-0.

Halligan (0-1) exited his first start of the season after that, giving up six runs on seven hits and two walks in the two innings.

The River Bandits got multiple runners on base with one out in the fourth and sixth innings, but could only score a single run each time — Tyler Gentry scoring on Juan Carlos Negret's sacrifice fly in the fourth and Burle Dixon doubling and coming around to score on Cam Williams' fielder's choice groundout in the sixth.

Tyler Tolbert and Dixon both had two hits for Quad Cities, but Cedar Rapids starter Cade Povich, a 2021 third round pick by the Minnesota Twins, and a pair of relievers were mostly in control, striking out 15 while walking just one.

The lack of offense negated the work done by River Bandits relievers Chase Wallace and Anthony Simonelli. Wallace took over for Halligan and allowed just one hit and struck out two over two innings. Simonelli went the rest of the way surrendering just a hit and a walk over four innings, striking out five.

The teams face off again Sunday at 2:05 p.m. with Noah Murdock scheduled to start for QC against Cedar Rapids' Sawyer Gipson-Long.

