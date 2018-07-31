Beyond being a near-mirror image to an 8-0 shutout 24 hours earlier, Tuesday’s 8-1 loss to Cedar Rapids had an all-too familiar look to Quad-Cities River Bandits manager Mickey Storey.
“We reverted to some old habits the last couple of nights that I thought we had moved beyond,’’ Storey said following the loss at Modern Woodmen Park which gave the Kernels a split of a four-game Midwest League series that saw Quad-Cities win a pair at Cedar Rapids over the weekend.
The River Bandits were unable to score after loading the bases in the second inning, finished 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position and managed to put more than one runner on base in just two innings.
“For the second straight game, it didn’t feel like we did much at all,’’ Storey said. “We did have more than one hit, we did put a few more guys on, but we didn’t come up with the big hit and we didn’t really put any sort of a threat together.’’
On the heels of a 4-1 road trip, Storey said the back-to-back efforts were disappointing.
“We’re a better team than we showed the past couple of nights,’’ he said.
After coming within one out of being no-hit on Monday, the River Bandits collected three of their five hits Tuesday in the opening two innings.
Quad-Cities scored its lone run in the bottom of the fourth when Chandler Taylor belted a mammoth home run over the wall in right.
Taylor deposited his fourth home run of the season in the Mississippi River, a towering shot estimated at 460 feet than left the bat at 110 miles per hour.
“Other than that, the bats were pretty quiet, too quiet,’’ Storey said.
Cedar Rapids decided the outcome when it sent 10 batters to the plate in a six-hit, six-run fourth inning.
The Kernels clubbed three doubles in the inning, including a leadoff effort by Akil Baddoo that was followed by a Jose Miranda single which scored the first run of the game.
Jacob Pearson and Michael Davis each rattled two-run doubles off the outfield wall before a run-scoring single by Gabriel Maciel ended an abbreviated start for River Bandits right hander Leovanny Rodriguez.
“That’s back-to-back solo nights (without a scheduled tandem starter) where guys have a chance to work deep into the game that we’ve had to go to the pen early,’’ Storey said.
“The guys we have had come in have done a good job the past two nights, but we need better starts. That’s something we haven’t had say very often this season, but the short starts (1.2 and 3.2 innings) didn’t help us.’’
Taylor wasn’t the only player who sent balls flying out of the park Tuesday.
The Kernels extended their 6-1 lead in the top of the fifth when Jose Miranda and Ryan Jeffers homered to open the inning off of reliever Hansel Paulino in his River Bandits debut.
About the only intrigue that followed came in the top of the eighth when Cedar Rapids relief pitcher Jose Martinez batted after catcher David Banuelos left the game in the sixth inning with an injury and was replaced behind the plate by Jeffers, who had been the designated hitter.
Martinez went down quietly, looking at three straight strikes from Quad-Cities reliever Tanner Duncan.
Paulino gave up just three hits over 3.1 innings before Duncan finished the game with two perfect innings.