Kernels's four homers sink River Bandits

CEDAR RAPIDS — The number three was unkind to the Quad Cities River Bandits Friday night.

The Cedar Rapids Kernels scored three runs in three different innings, each spaced three innings apart to build in insurmountable lead over the River Bandits in their 9-2 win.

The Kernels used small ball to set up the long ball early against Bandits starter William Fleming, who was acquired by the Royals in the late June trade with Seattle for Carlos Santana.

Kyler Fedko led off the bottom of the first with an infield single and then moved to second on an infield single by Christian Encarnacion-Strand. After Fleming struck out Alarick Soularie for the first out of the inning, Seth Gray belted his 10th home run of the season to make it 3-0 Kernels.

Fleming kept the Kernels off the board for two innings, but he again couldn't escape the long ball in the fourth.

Fleming hit Will Holland with one out and Jake Rucker immediately made him pay, belting the very next pitch over the wall in left field for his first home run since his recent promotion.

Dylan Neuse made it back-to-back homers with his second in a Kernels uniform this season to make it 6-0. Fleming was pulled after four innings having given up six runs on six hits while striking out three.

Meanwhile, the River Bandits were struggling to get anything going against Cedar Rapids starter David Festa. They did not get a hit until Peyton Wilson's fifth-inning single, which led to Quad Cities' best scoring chance against Festa. Morgan McCullough and Burle Dixon drew two-out walks to load the bases, but Festa got Diego Hernandez to go down swinging to end the threat.

Once Festa, who threw six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts, exited, the Bandits started to find more offensive success. Cam Williams' seventh-inning home run, his ninth of the season, made it 6-1.

The Kernels immediately answered with a home run of their own, however, and thanks to a single from Charles Mack and a double by Encarnacion-Strand, Soularie's home run off Bandits reliever Patrick Halligan was a three-run shot to make it 9-0.

Diego Hernandez hit another solo home run for Quad Cities to lead off the eighth, but that was all the offense QC could generate, getting outhit by the Kernels 10-5, with Luca Tresh being the only Bandit to get two hits.

The teams will square off in a doubleheader Saturday with Game 1 starting at 5:35 p.m. QC's Rylan Kaufman is set to face Aaron Rozek in Game 1. Game 2 starters have yet to be announced.