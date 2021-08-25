Key Bradley hits save Bandits in twinbill split

Tucker Bradley rescued the Quad Cities River Bandits on Wednesday.
Bradley hit a pair of two-run doubles, one in the fifth inning and one in the bottom of the sixth, to rally the River Bandits to a 5-3 victory over Wisconsin in the second game of a doubleheader at Modern Woodmen Park.
The win allowed Quad Cities to salvage a split of the twinbill and prevented the River Bandits from losing three straight games for just the third time during a 64-33 season.
Before the Quad Cities comeback, the Timber Rattlers put on a power display to win the opener 8-4.
The River Bandits played their way back from a 3-0 deficit in the nightcap, scoring three runs on four hits in the bottom of the fifth inning to chase starter Joey Matulovich from the game and tie things at 3-3.
Bradley, who also drove in a pair of runs in the opener, followed singles by Rubendy Jaquez and Maikel Garcia by driving a double off the wall in right-center to pull Quad Cities within 3-2.
After Nick Loftin singled to put River Bandits at the corners with no outs, Michael Massey tied the game with a sacrifice fly to left.
Two innings later, Will Hancock drew a one-out walk and Jaquez reached on a swinging bunt single.
Bradley followed by driving his 18th double of the season into left to break the deadlock, positioning Quad Cities to claim the win when Nathan Webb finished off two perfect innings of relief with a 1-2-3 seventh inning.
The River Bandits played from behind in both games, spotting Wisconsin a four-run lead on a pair of home runs in the first inning of the opener and a 1-0 advantage on a leadoff homer in the top of the first in the nightcap.
Joey Wiemer, who had five hits in the doubleheader, belted the first pitch delivered by new River Bandits pitcher Emilio Marquez at the high-A level over the fence in in left to open the nightcap.
Marquez, a 5-foot-8 left hander, joined Quad Cities after posting a 6-1 record with a 1.86 ERA while striking out 87 batters in 63 innings over 20 appearances for the Royals’ low-A Columbia (S.C.) affiliate.
He scattered seven hits over a five-inning start in his River Bandits’ debut.
Wisconsin tacked on a pair of runs to its 1-0 lead in top of the third, extending its margin on a sacrifice fly by Zavier Williams and a runs-scoring double by Joe Gray Jr.
Gray had a hand in deciding the opener as well, cracking a pair of home runs.
They were among three two-run home runs the Timber Rattlers recorded in the first three innings to send Wisconsin on its way to a win in the opener.
Two came from the first five batters Quad Cities starter Christian Cosby faced in the game.
Felix Valerio and Gray deposited pitches over the fence in left, among a collection of five tone-setting hits the Timber Rattlers had in the opening inning while grabbing a quick 4-0 lead.
Gray repeated his feat as part of a three-run third for Wisconsin, answering a two-run second by Quad Cities with another two-run blast that cleared the wall in right to give the Timber Rattlers a 6-2 lead.
Wisconsin clubbed 14 hits in the game off of a collection of three River Bandits pitchers, although C.J. Eldred and Yohanse Morel teamed up to limit the Timber Rattlers to three hits over the final 12 outs of the game.
The River Bandits collected eight hits themselves in the opener, including a two-run single by Bradley in the second inning that temporarily cut the Wisconsin lead to 4-2.
Logan Porter drove home Quad Cities’ final two runs with a single up the middle in the bottom of the seventh inning.