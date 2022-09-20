Kleinhans-Schulz named Bandits GM

Paul Kleinhans-Schulz has worn a number of hats in multiple roles he has filled during the five seasons he has worked for the Quad Cities River Bandits.

First as an account executive and then sales manager for the Midwest League club during the 2014 and 2015 seasons and most recently as the team’s assistant general manager of operations following his return to the Quad Cities organization in 2020, Kleinhans-Schulz was named Tuesday as the River Bandits’ new general manager.

In his new role, Kleinhans-Schulz will oversee the team’s day-to-day operations.

“Paul has been an integral part of our great success over the past two years. He’s everything it means to be a River Bandit. Paul is smart, focused, hardworking and dedicated to providing all of our guests with an exceptional game-day experience,’’ Quad Cities owner Dave Heller said in a statement announcing the promotion.

Heller said Kleinhans-Schulz, a 2014 graduate of Augustana College, has helped develop the team’s relationship with its parent club, the Kansas City Royals, and its guests.

He credits Kleinhans-Schulz for helping the team navigate a 2020 season canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic and contributing to the River Bandits’ most profitable year ever in 2021 and a single-season sponsorship sales record in 2022.

“He’s completely earned this promotion,’’ Heller said.

In addition to working for the River Bandits, Kleinhans-Schulz was the director of group sales and assistant general manager of sales for the Triple-A New Orleans Baby Cakes from 2016-17 and worked as the assistant general manager of the Heller-owned short-season Lowell Spinners in 2018 and the high-A Fort Myers Miracle in 2019.

His promotion comes after River Bandits general manager Joe Kubly was promoted last week to chief operating officer of Main Street Baseball, overseeing team operations for the three teams owned by Heller, the high-A Quad Cities River Bandits and Wilmington Blue Rocks and the independent Billings Mustangs.