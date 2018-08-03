Jonathan Lacroix didn’t want to be "that guy."
Instead, he turned into "the guy" for the Quad-Cities River Bandits on Friday.
Lacroix cracked a three-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning, just enough offense for Quad-Cities to earn a 3-2 victory and complete a three-game Midwest League sweep of Clinton in front of a crowd of 5,056 at Modern Woodmen Park.
"Whenever you’re up with two outs and runners in scoring position, you have to find a way to put the ball in play," Lacroix said. "You don’t want to be that guy, the guy who is the third out."
Lacroix collected two of the River Bandits' six hits, a two-out single in the second followed by the game-deciding home run two innings later.
Trailing 1-0 at the time, Chandler Taylor beat out a two-out infield single and stole second before Colton Shaver reached on the only walk allowed by LumberKings spot starter Tyler Jackson.
Lacroix followed by driving a 3-1 pitch over the fence in right.
"I knew he was probably coming with a fastball. He had been shaking off a lot of pitches," Lacroix said. "He ran one on the top of the zone that I was able to connect on."
That proved be enough as Quad-Cities pitchers Luis Garcia, Parker Mushinski and Brendan Feldmann combined on a seven-hit win.
"With our guys pitching the way they have been the last few nights, you aren’t going to need many runs, but when you get the chance, you need to score them," Lacroix said.
Four of the River Bandits’ hits came with two outs, as did both of the LumberKings’ run-scoring singles in the game.
"We’ve been making good contact with two outs, which is what you hope to see," Quad-Cities manager Mickey Storey said. "Lacroix gave us the big hit against a good team. I feel good getting the sweep against them. Clinton’s a good club, and to win all six at home against them, we just seem to play well against them."
The LumberKings forced the issue Friday, taking a 1-0 lead with some two-out hits of their own in the top of the second inning.
Johnny Adams laced a triple into the right field corner off of Garcia, who scattered five hits and struck out three over a walk-free five-inning start.
"It had been a while since Garcia has looked that sharp, like he did for us in the first half," Storey said. “He’s going to get some starts down the stretch, and it was good to see him go five.’’
Zach Scott followed the first of Adams’ two hits with a run-scoring single up the middle, giving Clinton its first lead in the three-game series and a 1-0 margin, which stuck until Lacroix hit his third home run of the season two innings later.
The LumberKings pulled within 3-2 with an unearned run in the top of the seventh, using a single by Rainis Silva to score Scott, who had reached on a two-out walk and advanced on a passed ball.
Mushinski and Feldmann combined to hold Clinton to three singles over the final four innings, positioning Feldmann to earn his sixth save in seven opportunities.