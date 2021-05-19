Lacy helps lead Bandits to sweep

PEORIA, Ill. — Asa Lacy earned his first professional win on the mound Wednesday, sending the Quad Cities River Bandits on their way to a doubleheader sweep at Peoria.

Selected by Kansas City with the fourth overall pick in baseball's 2020 draft, the left-hander from Texas A&M surrendered just three hits over five innings in the River Bandits' 2-0 victory in the opener at Dozer Park.

Quad Cities followed by winning the High-A Central League nightcap 5-3 to move to 11-3 on the season.

Lacy shed some of the control issues that knocked him out of his first two starts of the season, striking out six Chiefs and walking just two batters before Drew Parrish completed the shutout, earning his first save by striking out three batters and giving up a pair of hits in the final two innings.

The River Bandits gave Lacy a lead to work with in the second inning, stringing together three consecutive two-out singles.

Logan Porter drove a line drive base hit to right to put Quad Cities on the board, scoring Michael Massey.

A one-out solo homer in the third inning by Eric Cole doubled the Bandits' margin.