Late Cole homer lifts Bandits past Snappers

"We didn’t have a lot of hits, but their pitchers threw it well," Quad Cities manager Chris Widger said.

"I did feel we hit six, seven other balls right on the money and didn’t get anything to show for it, but the multi-run home runs, those are always helpful."

Cole’s fourth home run of the season answered the eighth of the year by the Snappers’ Griffin Conine, who led off the top of the sixth with a long ball to left.

River Bandits reliever Dante Biasi went right back to work, striking out the side in the sixth and retiring the next six batters he faced to keep Quad Cities within a 3-2 score at the stretch.

He went on to earn his second win in as many decisions, scattering three hits over five innings while striking out seven batters in a walk-free effort out of the pen.

"Dante was coming off of a couple of tough outings and he came back with a real good performance, a real solid effort," Widger said.

Widger was pleased with the resiliency shown by Bandits starter Asa Lacy as well.

The Royals’ top pick in the 2020 draft, scattered four hits over a four-inning start before leaving a 2-2 game, but three of those hits came in the opening inning.