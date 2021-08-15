Late rally lifts Bandits to wild win in 10

For the Quad Cities River Bandits, the wait was worth it Sunday.
After tying the game on a two-run single by Nick Loftin in the bottom of the ninth inning, Quad Cities used a John Rave single and a wild pitch to score Seuly Matias with the deciding run in a 3-2, 10-inning victory over Beloit at Modern Woodmen Park.
The win allowed Quad Cities to salvage a split of its six-game series against the Snappers and remain without a series loss in any of the 14 six-game sets it has played against West Division rivals in the High A Central League.
“To find a way to win and not lose the series, that’s huge for us,’’ Rave said. “We did what we needed to do on a day when it seemed like not much was going our way. But we never lost the confidence that we could get the job.’’
The work of the River Bandits bullpen positioned Quad Cities for its 32nd comeback win of the season and its fourth walk-off win of the year.
Relievers Nathan Webb, Kasey Kalich, Patrick Smith, Will Klein and Garrett Davila limited Beloit to four hits over six shutout innings of work to keep the River Bandits in a game that Beloit had led 2-0 since the top of the first.
“There was a real lack of anything happening offensively, but the guys in the pen came in and did a nice job,’’ Quad Cities manager Chris Widger said. “They kept us in it.’’
A pair of outfield assists in the later innings also gave Quad Cities a chance.
The first came from Nathan Eaton in right to catcher Logan Porter for an inning-ending tag of Thomas Jones in the eighth and Eric Cole in left delivered the second to Loftin at third where he tag out Jones for the second out in the 10th inning as he tried to advance following a Kameron Misner flyout.
Davila (6-2) followed by getting clean-up hitter Dustin Skelton to ground out to end the top of the 10th.
Rave opened the top of the 10th with a single to right that allowed Matias, the designated runner who started the half inning on second base, with a chance to advance.
“I’m just out there trying to get the ball to the right side to move the runner. That’s my only job and fortunately, I was able to get a ball through that got that done,’’ Rave said.
Beloit reliever Tyler Mitzel then skipped a pitch beyond the reach of Skelton, sending Matias home with the game-winning run.
“Rave did exactly what we needed. We haven’t been good lately with moving runners like that, but he came through,’’ Widger said. “And then it’s whatever it takes at that point once the runner gets to third. Hit, wild pitch, passed ball, whatever, we’ll take it.’’
The River Bandits, now 59-29, put themselves in that position in the bottom of the ninth when Cole reached on a leadoff walk and Jake Means followed with a one-out double to right-center.
After Maikel Garcia walked to load the bases, Loftin finished off a three-hit game by driving a single to left to erase the 2-0 lead the Snappers had held since the opening inning.
“We were down two, but it felt we were down 10-0,’’ Widger said. “Then all of a sudden, it was lightning in a bottle. The offense kicked in and Loftin had that big hit down the (third-base) line to get things tied up. Right when we needed it.’’
In a season filled with storybook endings, Rave said that seems to be the River Bandits’ way.
“Anybody in this lineup, one through nine, can do what we did to win this game,’’ Rave said. “We have that type of confidence. We’re always in a game, always, and we showed that again.’’
The rally negated a two-run first inning by Beloit.
A single by Troy Johnston scored Jones and Nic Ready brought Misner home with a sacrifice fly.
River Bandits starter Charlie Neuweiler scattered four hits over a four-inning start, but worked around a one-out triple by Ricky Aracena in the second to limit the Snappers to those two first-inning runs.