Late rally lifts Bandits to wild win in 10

A pair of outfield assists in the later innings also gave Quad Cities a chance.

The first came from Nathan Eaton in right to catcher Logan Porter for an inning-ending tag of Thomas Jones in the eighth and Eric Cole in left delivered the second to Loftin at third where he tag out Jones for the second out in the 10th inning as he tried to advance following a Kameron Misner flyout.

Davila (6-2) followed by getting clean-up hitter Dustin Skelton to ground out to end the top of the 10th.

Rave opened the top of the 10th with a single to right that allowed Matias, the designated runner who started the half inning on second base, with a chance to advance.

“I’m just out there trying to get the ball to the right side to move the runner. That’s my only job and fortunately, I was able to get a ball through that got that done,’’ Rave said.

Beloit reliever Tyler Mitzel then skipped a pitch beyond the reach of Skelton, sending Matias home with the game-winning run.

“Rave did exactly what we needed. We haven’t been good lately with moving runners like that, but he came through,’’ Widger said. “And then it’s whatever it takes at that point once the runner gets to third. Hit, wild pitch, passed ball, whatever, we’ll take it.’’