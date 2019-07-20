Trouble started at the top Saturday night for the Quad-Cities River Bandits.
Bowling Green leadoff batters reached base in six of the first seven innings of the Hot Rods’ 3-2 Midwest League victory at Modern Woodmen Park.
The loss was the third straight for Quad-Cities, which rallied for two runs in the eighth but toiled to get much going until Bowling Green pitcher Alan Strong was out of the game.
The 6-foot-4 right hander, a 10th-round pick of the Rays in 2018 from UNLV, limited the River Bandits to three singles over seven innings before Trey Dawson doubled with one out in the eighth.
His hit off of reliever Nathan Witt was the first for Quad-Cities since Ramiro Rodriguez opened the third inning with a single and ultimately, it positioned the River Bandits to avoid being shutout for just the fourth time in 56 games.
After his drive to right center, Dawson took third on a balk and then scored when left fielder Seaver Whalen dropped a fly ball at the wall off the bat of Rodriguez.
Witt walked Austin Dennis before Oscar Campos sliced a single through the left side of the infield, bringing Rodriguez home and cutting the Hot Rods’ lead to 3-2.
Alex McKenna followed by driving a ball to the wall in right, but a pop-up by Freudis Nova ended the River Bandits’ threat.
Joel Puguero surrendered a one-out single in the bottom of the ninth to Alex Holderbach, but retired the next two batters he faced to earn his ninth save and preserve the win for Strong (7-4).
The Quad-Cities comeback came after Strong dominated early.
Two of the three singles he allowed came in the opening inning when Campos and Alex McKenna reached on consecutive two-out singles.
A pop-up by Nova ended Quad-Cities’ hopes of cutting into the 2-0 lead the Hot Rods had opened in the top half of the first.
The River Bandits had just recorded the first of their three double plays when Chris Betts drove a ball well beyond the fence in right.
Betts is second in the league in home runs and his 16th blast of the season followed a game-opening walk to Ford Proctor and left Quad-Cities in a 2-0 hole.
Bowling Green added to its lead in the second when Izzy Wilson split the gap in right center with a triple that scored Grant Witherspoon, who had reached on an infield single to open the inning.
Hot Rods leadoff hitters continued to keep the pressure on River Bandits pitchers, reaching base in every inning until the eighth with the exception of the fourth when Quad-Cities starter Lupe Chavez faced the minimum.
He wasn’t as fortunate in the fifth when walks loaded the bases twice.
Bowling Green wasn’t able to capitalize.
Whalen was caught off second following a fly out by Betts, but Chavez’s start came to an end when Connor Hollis walked to reload the bases.
Layne Henderson struck out Witherspoon to end the inning, the start of a solid 3⅓ inning effort out of the bullpen by the River Bandits’ right hander.
Henderson limited Bowling Green to one hit and struck out seven batters before Devin Conn worked a scoreless ninth to keep Quad-Cities within striking distance.