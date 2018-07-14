Bowling Green pushed across single runs in the seventh and eighth innings Saturday to rally for a 4-3 Midwest League win over the Quad-Cities River Bandits.
Ronaldo Hernandez scored the winning run on a sacrifice fly by Eleardo Cabrera after reaching on inning-opening throwing error by Alfredo Anagarita and advancing on singles by Trey Hair and Devin Davis.
The deciding run came after the Hot Rods tied the game at 3-3 in the seventh when Carl Chester doubled, advanced on a wild pitch and scored on a Taylor Walls single.
Quad-Cities started quickly, using singles by Angarita, Miguelangel Sierra and Colton Shaver to push a run across in the first inning.
Collecting seven of their 10 hits in the first two innings, the River Bandits extended the lead to 3-0 in the second on a run-scoring single by Sierra that was followed by an RBI double by Seth Beer.
Only two Quad-Cities batters moved beyond first base over the final seven innings, positioning Bowling Green to rally in the opening game of the three-game series.
Leovanny Rodriguez (4-2) took the loss for the River Bandits, giving up 10 hits and four runs over 7.1 innings, striking out four batters.