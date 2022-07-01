Late walks push Peoria past Quad Cities

For Peoria, Friday proved to be a nice night for a walk.

Three of them, to be exact.

The Chiefs took advantage of three walks in the top of the ninth inning to end an eight-game Midwest League losing streak, rallying for a 6-5 victory over Quad Cities in front of a crowd of 4,298 at Modern Woodmen Park.

Peoria, which had let an earlier 4-1 lead slip away, ended a three-game win streak by the River Bandits after Quad Cities had taken a one-run lead in the bottom of the eighth inning.

A leadoff single by Todd Lott followed by a fielding error on second baseman Peyton Wilson that allowed Ramon Mendoza to reach base opened the door for the Chiefs in the top of the ninth and ended three-plus innings of relief work for the River Bandits’ Patrick Halligan.

A sacrifice bunt by Noah Mendlinger moved both runners into scoring position and preceded three straight walks given up by reliever Patrick Smith.

The second, to Francisco Hernandez, scored Lott with the tying run before Tyler Reichenborn collected the game-winning RBI when he took first base on just the fifth walk of the game given up by a collection of four Quad Cities pitchers.

Mendoza scored the deciding run before Smith collected a strikeout and Ruben Ramirez entered the game to coax an inning-ending groundout.

Peoria reliever Gianluca Dalatri didn’t give the River Bandits a chance to come from behind in the bottom half of the ninth.

He worked a 1-2-3 inning to earn his first win in three decisions this season, striking out Juan Carlos Negret and Diego Hernandez to open and close the inning.

Burle Dixon grounded out to second for the second out of the ninth, ending a seven-game hit streak by the Quad Cities outfielder.

Lott’s leadoff hit, the only hit of the ninth inning, came after Quad Cities had broken a 4-4 tie in the bottom of the eighth.

Wilson scored the go-ahead run, reaching on a leadoff single to right and advancing third on a pair of wild pitches.

That put him in position to score when Kale Emshoff drove a sacrifice fly, the third of the game for Quad Cities, deep enough to left to bring Wilson home and give the River Bandits a short-lived 5-4 advantage.

The came after the River Bandits had worked their way back into the game after trailing 4-1 midway through the fifth inning.

Negret opened the bottom half of the fifth with a double and advanced on a passed ball, positioning him to score on a sacrifice fly by Hernandez.

The River Bandits tied the game an inning later.

Herard Gonzalez reached on a two-out single to center and scored when Morgan McCullough belted his fifth home run of the season.

The no-doubt blast to right evened the score at 4-4 and prevented William Fleming from getting tagged with a loss in his debut with the Royals organization.

The Quad Cities starter, obtained by the Royals on Monday in a trade that sent Carlos Santana from Kansas City to Seattle, worked five solid innings in his first outing at the high-A level.

An 11th-round draft choice of the Mariners in 2021 out of Wake Forest, the 6-foot-6 right-hander gave up four hits, striking out three Chiefs and walking a pair while giving up four runs.

The River Bandits gave Fleming a lead to work with when Gonzalez singled to open the bottom of the second and came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Negret.

Peoria tied the game in the top of the third when Mendlinger walked, stole second and scored on an errant throw to third by Dillan Shrum after Tommy Jew was thrown out at first following a dropped third strike.

The Chiefs moved ahead an inning later on a two-out RBI double by Lott and extended their margin to 4-1 when Reichenborn swatted a two-out, two-run homer to left in the top of the fifth.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.