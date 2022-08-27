Learning continues for Bandits' Shrum

Dillan Shrum has never ducked a challenge.

In the classroom at Nevada, he earned first-team academic All-American honors while earning an undergraduate degree in biology with an emphasis is cell and molecular biology.

On the diamond with the Wolfpack, he was a two-time player of the year in the Mountain West Conference.

And now as an undrafted free agent playing first base for the Quad Cities River Bandits, Shrum is adjusting to the grind that is professional baseball.

The highs, the lows, the daily mental and physical tests presented by the game are among things he finds himself dealing with on a daily basis during his first full season assignment in the Royals organization.

"Day in, day out, this is different than the game is at other levels," Shrum said. "It taxes you on a daily basis. You go from have a great night to having a not-so great night to having something in between, but you have to keep forging ahead."

The River Bandits’ most recent weeks have provided Shrum with an example of that.

From the final game of a series against Cedar Rapids on Aug. 14 through the end of a six-game series at Peoria one week ago, Shrum led the Midwest League with a .471 batting average and a .591 on-base percentage.

He hit four doubles, one homer and collected seven RBIs over the five games he played to extend a string of 16 consecutive games that Shrum reached base.

In Quad Cities’ ongoing series with Dayton, Shrum not only saw his 16-game streak end, but he entered Saturday’s game against the Dragons having gone 0-for-11 in the three games he had played.

But, he keeps going.

"Every day is a new day, a different experience and good or bad, you can’t let one carry over to the next," Shrum said. "I came into this season with a goal of taking things one day at a time, making the most of each opportunity I get, and that hasn’t changed."

In reality, that hasn’t changed for years.

"I’ve always tried to maintain a positive approach, believing that is the best thing you can do to put yourself in a position for success in this game," Shrum said.

That feeds off of advice the native of El Cajon, Calif., has received from a long-time mentor who was also one of his former youth baseball coaches, former major-league pitcher Dave Stewart.

"He and his wife have been good mentors to me throughout my career. We continue to text and talk a lot and it’s good to have somebody with the type of experience that he has in the game in your corner," Shrum said.

Stewart, a 16-year major leaguer whose minor-league career included going 17-4 in the Midwest League for the Clinton Dodgers in 1977, coached a travel team Shrum played for as a teenager.

"There has been so much to learn from him," Shrum said.

Among the things Shrum learned over time was the value of time management and setting proper priorities.

That was a necessity as he balanced a rigorous academic curriculum with baseball during college.

His desire to pursue pre-med coursework in the classroom, and a comfort level with coaches led him to Nevada.

"It was the right fit for me and gave me an opportunity to pursue good academic opportunities and play baseball at a high level," Shrum said. "That is what I was looking for out of high school and the culture of the baseball program at Nevada was perfect for what I was looking for."

Shrum took the field in 39 games as a freshman in 2017 and completed his career with the Wolfpack as a second-team All-American as a fifth-year senior in 2021.

He established Nevada single-season records with a .468 batting average and a .968 slugging percentage and led the Mountain West with 15 home runs and a .527 on-base percentage during his final season of college baseball.

In baseball’s 20-round draft, Shrum was left on the outside looking in when picks were made but quickly agreed to a free-agent contract with Kansas City.

"I knew as a fifth-year guy that being drafted was unlikely, but I wanted to continue to play the game as long as I had the opportunity to do so," Shrum said.

The Royals presented him with that opportunity and Shrum split time between Kansas City’s rookie-level Arizona Complex League team and low-A Columbia last season, hitting .235 over 17 games.

He is currently batting .240 through 85 games this season with the River Bandits, leads the team with 21 doubles, is fourth on the team with 11 home runs and is fifth on the team with 45 RBIs.

Shrum doesn’t get caught up in the numbers, appreciating the experience as much as anything.

"I’m soaking up everything this year, from the experience of being part of a team to the chemistry with my teammates to how it all plays out on the field," Shrum said. "I want to end the season on a high note and use that to propel me into the offseason."