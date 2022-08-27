Lengthy fifth sinks Bandits

During a lengthy top of the fifth inning Saturday night, a couple of Dayton relievers tossed a football around in the Dragons’ bullpen at Modern Woodmen Park.

Why not?

Not much else resembled baseball during a five-run, 10-batter inning that included just two hits that allowed Dayton to rally for a 9-7 Midwest League victory over the Quad Cities River Bandits.

It took three pitchers for Quad Cities to record the first out in the deciding inning.

In a 4-3 game, the Dragons benefited from three hit batters and two walks to take a lead which sent Dayton on its way to a third straight win over the River Bandits.

Quad Cities starter Beck Way opened the inning by hitting Mat Nelson with a pitch and walking Austin Hendrick, prompting a call to the bullpen.

Chazz Martinez, a 17th-round choice of the Royals in this year’s draft out of Oklahoma who joined the River Bandits on Tuesday, took the mound but was unable to record an out against any of the five batters he faced.

A bases-loaded walk to Michel Triana erased the lead Quad Cities had taken with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third inning.

Dayton scored its go-ahead run when Martinez hit Garrett Wolforth with a pitch with the bases loaded.

Steven Leyton followed by extending the Dragons’ 5-4 lead with one swing of the bat.

He belted a double into the gap in left-center field, clearing loaded bases and leaving the River Bandits with a four-run deficit that proved to be too much to overcome.

That didn’t prevent Quad Cities from trying.

The relief work of Parker Harm and Harrison Beethe on the mound quieted a Dragons offense which collected six of its 10 hits through five innings.

Harm entered with two on and no outs in the fifth, but used a ground out, strikeout and pop out to work out of the jam.

He followed with two additional perfect innings, totaling six strikeouts in his three hitless and walk-free innings of work.

Beethe followed by striking out three batters after the first two Dragons to bat in the eighth reached base.

Dayton thwarted any final comeback hopes by adding an insurance run in the ninth on a RBI single by Ashton Creal off of Anderson Paulino, ending a string of 16 straight innings of work without allowing a run by the River Bandits right-hander.

The relief effort by Harm and Beethe came after the River Bandits scored three times and left the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Parker Bates cut the Dayton lead to 8-5 with a run-scoring triple, a margin that was trimmed to two runs as Quad Cities shortstop Tyler Tolbert stole his 56th base in as many attempts this season after reaching on a walk.

An error on the play brought Bates home and preceded a run-scoring single by Darryl Collins that scored Tolbert and pulled the River Bandits within 8-7.

The RBI was the third of the game for Collins, who tied the back-and-forth game at 1-1 in the bottom of the first inning with a sacrifice fly and brought home the River Bandits’ first run of a two-run third inning with a single to center.

The base hit, which at the time tied the game at 3-3, extended an ongoing hitting streak by Collins to 15, matching the number of games he has played since joining Quad Cities from low-A Columbia.

The first of Collins’ two hits in the game came after Hendrick had pushed the Dragons in front 3-2 with a two-run home run to right in the top of the third inning.

Jay Allen led Dayton at the plate, going 4-for-6 and establishing a Dayton franchise single-game record with five stolen bases.

That came during a game which saw the teams combine for 11 steals, five extra-base hits, an equal number of hit batters and four errors.