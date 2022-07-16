Lessons learned benefiting Bandits' Neuweiler

From one pitch to the next, the learning never ends for Charlie Neuweiler.

The Quad Cities pitcher is now reaping the rewards from gaining an understanding of that as the season progresses.

A fifth-round pick of the Royals organization in 2017 as a high school draft choice, Neuweiler has earned wins in four of his last six starts for the River Bandits.

In his other two outings, he has not factored into the decision, exiting one after six shutout innings and leaving the other with a 7-4 lead after four innings.

"I feel I’m starting to learn what kind of pitcher I am. I’m gaining a better understanding of what I need to do and how to make things work for me, not just from one start to the next but within games," Neuweiler said.

"I started off a little rocky this season, but the past few weeks I’ve been able to clean up some little things. That has helped me put myself in a good position."

Neuweiler has worked just over a full year with Quad Cities, joining the River Bandits from the Arizona Complex League last July and helping team to the High-A Central League championship last season, going 2-3 with a 4.81 ERA while making 12 starts among his 13 appearances.

He has started 14 of his 16 games this season, putting together a 6-5 record with a 4.73 ERA. He has worked a team-high 72.1 innings and his 59 strikeouts are topped only by Adrian Alcantara among Quad Cities pitchers.

More significantly, Neuweiler believes he is making the right kind of progress to help him continue to develop into the pitcher he knows he can be.

"I’m a contact pitcher. I’m not going to be a guy with a fastball in the 98, 100 range. I’m not that type of velo guy, and I need to understand my range and make it work for me," Neuweiler said. "I need to use the splits of my pitches to my advantage and mix things up more that way."

That blend has helped the sinkerballer from Queens, N.Y., string together consistent efforts over a string of six starts dating to a June 12 win at Peoria.

Since then, Neuweiler worked at least six innings on four occasions and has struck out 29 batters while walking 11 and allowing 11 runs over 40 innings of work.

Neuweiler is working deeper into games — one of his objectives.

"You see a lot of starts go four, five innings in the game right now, even at higher levels, and my goal is to have six, seven innings of work," Neuweiler said. "That’s a huge thing to be able to show that you can effectively work deeper into games."

It’s that type of consistency that Neuweiler is striving for as his season progresses.

Durability has been a constant companion for Neuweiler during his career.

He led Kansas City minor-league players with 27 starts during the 2019 season, when his 148.2 innings of work for South Atlantic League champion Lexington were the second most worked by any pitcher in the Royals farm system.

Now, he is working to build on what he has learned over the past year.

From the time he spent in the Royals’ instructional league camp to what he gained during a successful spring training and in the months since working with Kansas City minor-league pitching coordinator Jason Simontacchi and River Bandits pitching coach Steve Luebber, the work has helped Neuweiler improve.

"A lot of it has been the little things, small mechanical things I’ve needed to clean up, and I feel like I’m making progress with that," Neuweiler said. "They may be small details, but they do make a difference."

Neuweiler is striving to work through those issues even within starts.

"I feel like I’ve become better at making in-game adjustments, from one batter to the next to even within an at-bat," Neuweiler said. "I’m understanding what little things I may need to do and making the adjustment I need to make."

Simontacchi has spent the past week with the River Bandits.

While Luebber provides day-to-day analysis and instruction, Simontacchi’s time with the team adds an additional perspective as Neuweiler works to improve.

"We get a lot of good instruction and when guys come in who see us once every few weeks, they bring a different perspective," Neuweiler said. "They can see things that have changed since their last visit and that fresh set of eyes is good. It’s all good feedback and it all helps."

And ultimately, that is making a difference.

"You keep learning in this game. That never changes," Neuweiler said. "It’s all about continually making progress and adjusting, learning from that last start and then putting what you learned to use in your next outing."