Preparing for his first full season in the Astros organization, Jeremy Pena believes he benefited from the best of both worlds.
The Quad-Cities River Bandits shortstop split time during the offseason between Rhode Island, where he attended high school, and the Dominican Republic, where both he and his father, former St. Louis Cardinals and Cleveland Indians second baseman Geronimo Pena, were born.
"It was a perfect offseason," Pena said. "I did all of my lifting and weight training in Rhode Island, and then I went and did all my baseball stuff in the Dominican. I had a chance to train at the Astros complex there, and it couldn’t have been better."
The combination prepared Pena for his first full-season assignment in the Houston organization.
He has played both shortstop and second base for Quad-Cities, positions he played a year ago at short-season Tri-City after being selected by the Astros in the third round of last year’s draft out of Maine.
The son of a seven-year major-league player, Pena grew up around the game, although he ran track and cross country in addition to earning all-state honors in baseball while attending high school in Providence, Rhode Island.
"It’s a part of who I am," Pena said. "I have the same passion for the game that my father had before me."
Pena said his father, a .262 career hitter, has provided valuable feedback throughout his career.
"He’s been there to listen, and he has been there to help," Pena said. "The biggest thing is that he has given me a lot of information that has helped me work toward becoming the player that I am, from teaching me the game to just the advice it takes to keep going from one day to the next."
A 39th-round draft selection of Braves out of Classical School in Providence in 2015, Pena opted to compete in college for a Maine program now coached by Nick Derba, who played for the Swing of the Quad-Cities as a catcher in 2007.
Pena started in each of the 163 games he played during his collegiate career and was recognized by Baseball America as one of the top-four defensive shortstops in the nation in 2018 before the Astros chose him in the third round as the 102nd overall selection in last year’s draft.
Now the top player from Houston’s 2018 draft class on the River Bandits’ roster, Pena believes he took the right road to reach where he is today.
"Going to Maine was the best decision I’ve made," Pena said. "I could have signed (with the Braves) out of high school, but I wasn’t ready for that. Playing college baseball and playing at Maine, it helped me grow so much as a player and a person. It gave me exactly what I needed."
The experience allowed Pena to begin his professional career at Tri-City, where he hit .250 over 36 games last season in the New York-Penn League.
It was an opportunity for him to live the life as a professional athlete that he had always heard his father talk about.
It also gave Pena a clear vision for what he needed to accomplish to prepare himself for his assignment in the Midwest League this season.
"I saw what I needed to work on, and I came away knowing that I had to get stronger to prepare for a full season," Pena said. "I’m always going to work at every detail of my game — that’s how I am — but I realized getting my body ready to work and play on a daily basis was a lot of what I had to do."
He started that work in Rhode Island, working with the weights last fall before spending the winter months back on the field in the Dominican Republic.
There, his concentration turned to the game, working to grow as a hitter and fielder.
Through 22 games with the River Bandits, Pena is batting .238 for Quad-Cities and leads the team with six stolen bases.
He belted his first home run of the season last week at Peoria, then helped the River Bandits turn a game-ending triple play in a 4-1 victory over the Chiefs at Dozer Park.
Pena picked up a sinking liner off the bat of Edwin Figuera that hit the ground at his feet, flipped to second baseman Trey Dawson who tagged Wadye Ynfante and then stepped on the bag to get the force out on Zach Jackson before throwing to Scott Schreiber at first to complete the triple play.
The triple play was the league-leading 16th in the 60-year history of the Quad-Cities franchise and the first since Aug. 11, 2013, in a game against Wisconsin.
It’s all been part of what Pena labels "an up-and-down start" to the season.
"With all of the road games, it’s been a tough first month," Pena said. "There are a lot of good guys on this club, and we’re getting through it together. We just need to get into a routine of playing every day and we’ll all get it going. I’m feeling confident about that."
Deep thoughts: Among the challenges Quad-Cities currently faces is dealing with Lake County outfielder Will Benson.
The Indians prospect included a grand slam among the four home runs he hit in a game last week, the first four-homer game in minor league baseball since 2014.
That matches a Midwest League record shared by two former Quad-Cities players, Michael Bishop in 1978 and Garret Jones in 2002, and set by Clinton’s Bobby Smith in 1959.
Midwest’s best: A nine-inning complete game shutout of Quad-Cities last week allowed Peoria’s Tommy Parsons to earn Midwest League pitcher of the week honors for the second time this season.
Parsons struck out six and walked three batters in the two-hit win.
Bowling Green shortstop Wander Franco, hitting .429 over six games, is the league’s player of the week.
Alumni report
Former River Bandits outfielder Tony Kemp created some social media buzz when he played catch with Alex Rodriguez between innings of Sunday night’s nationally televised game between the Astros and Indians.
Kemp, a .255 hitter over 27 games with Quad-Cities in 2013, is currently batting .184 for Houston.
River Bandits this week
At Lake County: today, 11 a.m.
Captains baserunners have stolen a league-high 36 bases
At Fort Wayne: Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Sunday, noon
OF Agustin Ruiz leads the Midwest League with a .362 batting average
Lansing: Monday, 6:35 p.m.; Tuesday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.
OF Reggie Pruitt is the league’s stolen base leader with nine
LumberKings this week
West Michigan: today, 6:30 p.m.
Whitecaps pitchers have allowed a league-low eight HRs
South Bend: Friday-Saturday, 6:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m.
The Cubs are playing in Clinton for the first time since 2016
At Dayton: Monday-Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Dragons pitchers have walked a league-high 114 batters