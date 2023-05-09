BANDITS BYTES

Roster moves: Two right-handed pitchers joined the River Bandits on Tuesday from low-A Columbia, among four moves made prior to a series opener with Cedar Rapids.

Cruz Noriega was activated off of the injured list and his Quad Cities debut will mark the first time he has pitched in a game since 2021.

John McMillon, who signed with the Royals as a free agent in 2020, was 1-0 with four saves in as many opportunities in nine appearances this season with the Carolina League team.

In corresponding moves, left-handed pitcher Emilio Marquez was transferred by the Royals to Double-A Northwest Arkansas in the Texas League and catcher Kyle Hayes was placed on the development list.

Free game: No admission will be charged to Wednesday's game between Quad Cities and Cedar Rapids.

The free game is being held to thank fans for their support of the River Bandits during Mississippi River flooding. Fans will need to pick up a complimentary ticket at the gate for entry to the ballpark.

On deck: Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Probable pitchers: Kernels, Orlando Rodriguez (3-1, 1.10); River Bandits, Luinder Avila