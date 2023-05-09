On a night that featured plenty of good gloving — from outfield gems by Gavin Cross and Jaiver Vas to the work of Cayden Wallace at third base — the only error for the Quad Cities River Bandits proved to be a clerical one.
An incorrect lineup card nullified a hit and snuffed out a potential multi-run inning for Quad Cities in a 7-3 Midwest League loss to Cedar Rapids on Tuesday night at Modern Woodmen Park.
"We flipped a couple of guys in the order from what we had listed on our daily work schedule and the change didn’t get put on the card that was turned in at home plate," River Bandits manager Brooks Conrad said.
Kernels manager Brian Dinkelman caught the error shortly after a Carter Jensen home run had given Quad Cities as 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning.
After River Town had walked and stolen second base, Herard Gonzalez stepped up to the plate and stroked a single to center.
That brought Dinkelman out of the dugout and Conrad realized immediately what had happened.
Gonzalez and Kale Emshoff had been flipped from the seventh and eighth spots in the original lineup to the eighth and seventh spots on the lineup cards exchanged pregame.
Following a discussion between the umpires and managers, Gonzalez was called out for batting out of order and then returned to the batter’s box to hit in his actual spot in the order where he struck out.
A pop foul ended the inning and the River Bandits were left with a 1-0 lead.
"I felt terrible. It’s something I double and triple check all the time. I was tending to (Town) and just didn’t see Gonzalez coming up. It was just a matter of when he was going to point it out, after Herard batted or after Emshoff," Conrad said. "We had flip flopped the guys, it just didn’t get put on the card."
Cedar Rapids took control of the game two innings later, collecting seven of its 10 hits off of Quad Cities starter Noah Cameron in the third and fourth innings, but took a lead and broke the game with a four-run fourth.
Back-to-back doubles by Misael Urbina and Jose Salas followed by consecutive home runs by Jeferson Morales and Keoni Cavaco led to a four-run inning for the Kernels as they erased a 2-1 deficit.
Salas’ double beyond the reach of diving Vaz in left tied the game before Morales clubbed a two-run homer to left which pushed Cedar Rapids in front to stay.
Cavaco extended the Kernels’ lead to 5-2, a margin which grew to 7-2 following RBI singles by Tanner Schobel and Urbina in the fifth inning.
River Bandits relievers Brandon Johnson, Wander Arias, Marlin Willis and Anthony Simonelli combined to hold Cedar Rapids hitless over the final 4.2 innings.
"The guys in the pen did a great job," Conrad said.
Before the Kernels took the lead for good, Quad Cities enjoyed a pair of short-lived leads.
Carter Jensen gave the River Bandits a 1-0 lead when he led off the bottom of the second with his third home run of the season, a towering shot to right.
The Kernels tied the game in the top of third on a two-out single by Noah Cardenas, but Quad Cities moved back in front in the bottom half of the inning when Jack Pineda score on a fielder’s choice by Gavin Cross.
The River Bandits’ pushed their final run across in the seventh on a Vaz single in the seventh that scored Gonzalez who had led off with a base hit.