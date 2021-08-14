Little works as Snappers bite Bandits

Not much went right Saturday night for the Quad Cities River Bandits.

Beloit grabbed a 7-0 lead midway through the sixth inning and cruised to a 9-1 High A Central League victory at Modern Woodmen Park, Quad Cities’ third loss in four games to the Snappers.

In this instance, Beloit had it all working.

The Snappers clubbed 17 hits, including three home runs, made just one defensive error and had three pitchers combine to limit the River Bandits to five hits.

"We didn’t do much of anything well," Quad Cities manager Chris Widger said. "We didn’t pitch well, we didn’t swing the bats well. It was a game where we didn’t have much of anything going, not a lot of energy right from the start."

It’s a situation the River Bandits have not found themselves in frequently during a 58-29 season.

"We’ve had a game or two here or there, but it’s been a while since we’ve been through a stretch like this," Widger said. "We’re going to find out what we’re made of (Sunday in the series finale). We’ll see if we have what it takes to right the ship."

Beloit starter George Soriano was at the root of the River Bandits’ early frustration.