Little works as Snappers bite Bandits

Not much went right Saturday night for the Quad Cities River Bandits.
Beloit grabbed a 7-0 lead midway through the sixth inning and cruised to a 9-1 High A Central League victory at Modern Woodmen Park, Quad Cities’ third loss in four games to the Snappers.
In this instance, Beloit had it all working.
The Snappers clubbed 17 hits, including three home runs, made just one defensive error and had three pitchers combine to limit the River Bandits to five hits.
"We didn’t do much of anything well," Quad Cities manager Chris Widger said. "We didn’t pitch well, we didn’t swing the bats well. It was a game where we didn’t have much of anything going, not a lot of energy right from the start."
It’s a situation the River Bandits have not found themselves in frequently during a 58-29 season.
"We’ve had a game or two here or there, but it’s been a while since we’ve been through a stretch like this," Widger said. "We’re going to find out what we’re made of (Sunday in the series finale). We’ll see if we have what it takes to right the ship."
Beloit starter George Soriano was at the root of the River Bandits’ early frustration.
The 22-year-old right-hander from the Dominican Republic scattered three hits over 5.2 innings, walking three batters and striking out 10 over a 106-pitch start.
The River Bandits’ Seuly Matias demonstrated his frustration, splitting his bat as he made his way back to the dugout in the top of the sixth after becoming Soriano’s final strikeout victim.
Quad Cities thwarted the Snappers’ shutout hopes by cutting into a 7-0 deficit with a run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Gavin Stupienski put the River Bandits on the board with a two-out single to left that scored Michael Massey, who had opened the in the inning with his 23rd double of the season.
Quad Cities wasn’t without other chances.
Six of the 11 River Bandits runners stranded on base were left in scoring position.
That includes leaving the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh despite not collecting a hit in the inning.
A pair of walks and the third batter hit by a Beloit pitch in the game filled the bases with two outs before the inning ended with a fielder’s choice.
Beloit, which jumped out to a 6-0 lead in an 8-6, 10-inning win on Friday, scored a pair of runs in the second and fourth innings to create a hole Quad Cities was unable to overcome.
"We’re not executing early in games, and that’s costing us," Widger said. "We’re making bad pitches, not making enough adjustments offensively. Tonight, they were pitching us backwards, throwing breaking balls in fastball counts and fastballs in breaking ball situations and we did not adjust. It wasn’t a good effort."
The River Bandits’ Dante Biasi retired the Snappers in order in the first inning, but found himself trailing 2-0 an inning later after the first three Beloit batters he faced in the second reached base.
Two came around to score, the first on an error that followed a Troy Johnston single and the second on a Kole Enright single.
Beloit then extended its lead with the long ball.
Reliever C.J. Eldred, a former University of Iowa pitcher making his home debut for Quad Cities, watched the Snappers use three home runs to extend their lead to 7-0 midway through the sixth inning.
Marcos Rivera belted a two-run home run to center in the top of the fourth inning to double Beloit’s early two-run advantage.
He followed with a solo blast to center with two outs in the sixth.
After Ricky Aracena followed with a single and advanced on a passed ball, Connor Scott’ sixth home run of the season was a no-doubt two-run shot to right that gave the Snappers a 7-0 lead which Beloit extended with two runs in the eighth.