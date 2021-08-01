Loftin creates 'special' finish for Bandits

Loftin singled in the first inning, tripled in the second and doubled in both the sixth and seventh innings before adding the exclamation point to the River Bandits’ third walk-off win of the season with his seventh home run of the year.

“I was just looking for the right pitch,’’ Loftin said. “I was able to get a good swing on it and make something happen.’’

He said he was aware earlier in the game that he only needed a home run to finish off the cycle, but in the back and forth of a game which saw six lead changes he wasn’t thinking about it in his final plate appearance.

“Hitting for the cycle, that’s fun, but in the later innings, the real thing that was on my mind was doing what I could to help us win the game,’’ Loftin said. “That was really the only thing that mattered and the only thing I was thinking about.’’

Loftin is the first Quad Cities player to hit for the cycle since Brian Holberton accomplished the feat in a May 18, 2014 game at Kane County.

South Bend had taken a 12-11 lead in the top of the eighth on a two-run homer by Nelson Velazquez, erasing a lead Quad Cities had taken in the bottom of the seventh on a two-out RBI single by Michael Massey.