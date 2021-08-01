Loftin creates 'special' finish for Bandits

Nick Loftin had one thing on his mind when he stepped into the batter’s box at Modern Woodmen Park in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday.
And one thing wasn’t that he was a home run shy of hitting for the cycle.
With the River Bandits having just tied up a shootout with South Bend at a dozen runs apiece on a John Rave single, Loftin’s job was to move the runner to second base.
“The bunt sign was on and I was going to do everything I could to move the man to second base,’’ Loftin said.
Things didn’t play out that way.
South Bend pitcher Blake Whitney sent a pitch beyond the reach of catcher Dean Nevarez and the wild pitch sent Rave to second base and that allowed Loftin to swing away.
“And the rest is history,’’ Loftin said. “What a finish.’’
Loftin deposited a two-run home run over the fence in left, finishing off the cycle and the win in walk-off fashion in the River Bandits’ 14-12 High A Central League victory over the Cubs.
“Hitting for the cycle is special enough but to finish with a home run in a walk-off win, this is one he’ll remember forever,’’ Quad Cities manager Chris Widger said.
The effort finished off a 5-for-6 day at the plate that extended an ongoing 15-game hitting streak for Loftin, the Royals’ second selection in the 2020 draft.
Loftin singled in the first inning, tripled in the second and doubled in both the sixth and seventh innings before adding the exclamation point to the River Bandits’ third walk-off win of the season with his seventh home run of the year.
“I was just looking for the right pitch,’’ Loftin said. “I was able to get a good swing on it and make something happen.’’
He said he was aware earlier in the game that he only needed a home run to finish off the cycle, but in the back and forth of a game which saw six lead changes he wasn’t thinking about it in his final plate appearance.
“Hitting for the cycle, that’s fun, but in the later innings, the real thing that was on my mind was doing what I could to help us win the game,’’ Loftin said. “That was really the only thing that mattered and the only thing I was thinking about.’’
Loftin is the first Quad Cities player to hit for the cycle since Brian Holberton accomplished the feat in a May 18, 2014 game at Kane County.
South Bend had taken a 12-11 lead in the top of the eighth on a two-run homer by Nelson Velazquez, erasing a lead Quad Cities had taken in the bottom of the seventh on a two-out RBI single by Michael Massey.
The River Bandits’ final rally began when Logan Porter dropped a triple just inside the foul line in right, where three converging Cubs got tangled up in each other and ball squirted away as Porter collected his third hit.
Rave followed with his fourth, driving a game-tying single right back at South Bend right fielder Alexander Canario after he had taken the brunt of the collision on the previous play.
“Those guys set everything up for Loftin to do what he did and up and down the lineup, guys were doing that for each other all day,’’ Widger said. “It was one of those games.’’
In addition to the 26 runs the River Bandits and Cubs scored, the teams combined for 31 hits and took advantage of 10 walks issued by a collection of 11 pitchers who saw action in the game.
Fourteen of the hits went for extra bases, including four home runs that helped Quad Cities move to 51-25 on the season.
Porter opened a two-run second inning that helped tie the game at 4-4 with blast to left-center.
Rave followed with a three-run homer an inning later to give the River Bandits a three-run lead in the third.
Then after the Cubs had regained a 10-7 margin in the sixth, a run-scoring groundout by Massey preceded a two-run homer by Seuley Matias that tied the game in the bottom half of the inning.
The homer to right center was the fourth in as many games for Matias.
“It was just back and forth all week with these guys,’’ Loftin said, referencing a series which saw Quad Cities take five-of-six games.
“South Bend played good baseball. Our hitters were coming through. I think we showed how relentless we are. We came out ready to battle all the way into the ninth inning to find a way to win and we got the job done.’’
The fight is what Widger appreciated most.
“It was nice to see us keep battling back like that,’’ Widger said. “With the series already won, it would have been easy for us to take our four wins and move on to next week, but that’s not what these guys do.’’