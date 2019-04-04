LumberKing offense silent in debut
A stellar start from Chris Vallimont went for naught for the Clinton as the LumberKing offense failed to generate any runs against a quartet of Kane County pitchers in a 2-0 opening day loss.
Vallimont kept the game scoreless through five innings of one-hit baseball in his Clinton debut. The 2018 fifth-round pick struck out eight Cougars.
The Cougars finally broke the tie in the bottom of the seventh off Clinton reliever Nestor Bautista. A pair of singles and a walk loaded the bases with nobody out, and Kane County's Andy Yerzy came around to score on a Brandon Leyton ground out.
The Cougars plated an insurance run in the eighth against Clinton's Tyler Jones, as Kane County once again came out fast with a trio of singles to open the inning, with Zachary Almond plating L.T. Tolbert.
The LumberKings had their chances, getting runners in scoring position in each of the first three innings, but couldn't get any across against Kane County starter Jackson Godddard.
— Staff report