LumberKings, Bandits work to avoid contraction

Ted Tornow does not want the Midwest League team he operates to become "a sacrificial lamb," but the general manager of the Clinton LumberKings says minor-league baseball may be in a "catch-22" situation.
With the COVID-19 pandemic currently suspending professional baseball at all levels there are hints that Minor League Baseball, the governing body of the game’s 160 minor-league franchises across the country, may be on the brink of agreeing to a significant reduction in the number of teams.
Baseball America, citing unnamed sources, reported Tuesday that when negotiating teams from Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball meet on a conference call Wednesday that Minor League Baseball will agree to terms in a new proposed Professional Baseball Agreement that would include just 120 affiliated teams.
Minor League Baseball, in a statement late Tuesday, labeled the report as "largely inaccurate. There have been no agreements on contraction or any other issues.''
The current Professional Baseball Agreement, the contract that ties the two organizations together, expires following the 2020 season and has been the subject of negotiations that began last fall.
"If things are as reported, then it would seem that we are right back where we started six months ago," Tornow said Tuesday. "What has been negotiated?"
Tornow said with no games currently being played, minor-league baseball franchises have lost more than revenue.
They’ve lost negotiating power.
"Like a number of industries around the country, this is a very difficult time," Tornow said. "It’s a catch-22 for a lot of businesses, including ours."
Major League Baseball first proposed contracting 40 teams last fall as a starting point for negotiations.
The clubs that supply minor-league teams with their players laid out an initial proposal which included demands that would give the majors more control over where their minor-league affiliates were located, change classifications of franchises within existing leagues and create new leagues with more compact geographic alignments.
The plan would eliminate short-season leagues but would impact other franchises as a handful of teams from those leagues shift to new full-season leagues.
Overall, the list of teams to be contracted has remained fluid but it has at one point or another included Midwest League franchises in Beloit, Burlington, Clinton and Quad-Cities.
Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley told the Quad-City Times in December that he has been told by Major League Baseball deputy commissioner Dan Halem that Iowa-based minor-league teams in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and the Quad-Cities are not on the list of teams under consideration for contraction.
The River Bandits' situation is connected to a stadium project in Beloit, where it was announced this week that planning and construction of a new $32 million ballpark scheduled to begin this month has been delayed.
The proposal also would also give Major League Baseball additional control of minor-league operations and includes new facilities standards at all levels to accommodate expanded on-site weight training, conditioning and nutritional needs for players.
Quad-Cities River Bandits owner Dave Heller said Tuesday the River Bandits are prepared to meet new facilities standards that would be part of player development requirements.
"We will spend whatever we need to spend and do what we need to do to keep the River Bandits as one of the affiliated teams in professional baseball," Heller said.
He believes there is room within the current footprint at Modern Woodmen Park for the River Bandits to meet new facility requirements, which would include additional room for team video personnel and expanded coaching staffs.
Heller said current areas used for storage could be renovated and storage areas moved elsewhere.
"We can get done what we would need to do," Heller said. "The River Bandits are my passion and this is my home, and anything less than maximum effort to make certain affiliated baseball remains in the Quad-Cities is not an option."
Heller, selected to a spot on the Minor League Baseball Board of Trustees in December, is not part of Minor League Baseball’s negotiating group but has said he wants existing franchises in the Midwest League to remain intact.
"It’s in our interest to have other teams in the neighborhood," Heller said. "It’s good for them, it’s good for us and it’s good for baseball. We want the other teams in our league to be successful."
Tornow said operators of teams have not been told much of anything by Minor League Baseball at this point.
"A lot of what we’ve learned we’ve learned through what we read in the media," Tornow said. "There will be calls and such, but right now so much is unknown."
The Major League Baseball proposal being discussed would leave each major-league club with four minor-league affiliates in addition to one rookie-level affiliate that would be based at a spring training facility.
Tornow holds onto hope that there may be ways for the LumberKings to continue to operate even if the Clinton organization — the Midwest League’s oldest continuous franchise — ultimately does not receive a major-league affiliate after the delayed 2020 season.
"There may be a need for co-op teams, and with talk of baseball expanding at the major-league level soon, there will be a need for additional minor-league affiliates for each of those teams. We could survive as a co-op team with players from different organizations for one, two, three years until baseball expands and we can get back into the game," Tornow said.
"There are a lot of uncertainties right now. We just continue to work and do what we can to make sure that we’re in a good position down the road."
