LumberKings, Bandits work to avoid contraction

Heller, selected to a spot on the Minor League Baseball Board of Trustees in December, is not part of Minor League Baseball’s negotiating group but has said he wants existing franchises in the Midwest League to remain intact.

"It’s in our interest to have other teams in the neighborhood," Heller said. "It’s good for them, it’s good for us and it’s good for baseball. We want the other teams in our league to be successful."

Tornow said operators of teams have not been told much of anything by Minor League Baseball at this point.

"A lot of what we’ve learned we’ve learned through what we read in the media," Tornow said. "There will be calls and such, but right now so much is unknown."

The Major League Baseball proposal being discussed would leave each major-league club with four minor-league affiliates in addition to one rookie-level affiliate that would be based at a spring training facility.

Tornow holds onto hope that there may be ways for the LumberKings to continue to operate even if the Clinton organization — the Midwest League’s oldest continuous franchise — ultimately does not receive a major-league affiliate after the delayed 2020 season.