Afternoon rain force the postponement of Monday's Midwest League baseball game between Clinton and Burlington at LumberKings Stadium.
Because the LumberKings and Bees are not scheduled to play in Clinton again during the first half of the season, the game will be made up as part of a doubleheader when the LumberKings visit Burlington during a series that is scheduled from June 7-10.
A date and time for the doubleheader has not yet been determined.
Fans with tickets for the Memorial Day game at Clinton may exchange them for use at at remaining LumberKings regular-season home game during the 2019 season.
Clinton begins a three-game road series at Wisconsin tonight where the LumberKings will be facing a rehabbing major-league player.
Milwaukee has announced that major-league catcher Manny Pina will begin a rehab assignment with the Timber Rattlers beginning tonight.
Sidelined since May 16 because of a hamstring injury, Pina is expected to be with Wisconsin for four games.