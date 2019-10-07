A later start to the home schedule and earlier starts for Saturday home games are among plans for the 65th season of Midwest League baseball in Clinton.
The LumberKings’ 2020 schedule is one general manager Ted Tornow calls “different’’ from schedules Clinton has had in the past.
“From starting the season on the road for a week to being gone for an eternity, 11 straight days at the end of August, it’s a different schedule, but a I feel like it’s a good schedule,’’ Tornow said.
Clinton, which reached the Midwest League Championship Series during the recently-completed season in its first year as a Marlins affiliate, will open its 140-game schedule with six straight road games.
The LumberKings open the season on April 9 with a three-game series at Beloit, one week before playing the first of 70 games at NelsonCorp Field with an April 16 home opener against Wisconsin.
Clinton will play just 10 of its 22 Saturday games at home, and will play those games with an earlier start time during the upcoming season. The LumberKings will start nine of those games at 5 p.m. The lone exception is on July 4, when Clinton will host Burlington at 6:30 p.m.
Tornow said the change in Saturday starts is being made in part to accommodate a series of postgame concerts the LumberKings have hosted following Saturday home games during the summer months.
“It seems like we’ve played some of our longest games of the year on Saturday nights and hopefully with an earlier start fans will stay for the concert and the concert will start around 8 instead of 10,’’ Tornow said. “With a 2 p.m. start on Sundays, it will also provide the players with a little more time between games.’’
After playing an 11-game road trip in late August, Clinton will conclude its regular-season schedule with a six-game home stand ended with a Labor Day matinee against Cedar Rapids on Sept. 7.
Clinton’s schedule also includes 19 games against its closest rival, Quad-Cities.
The LumberKings will host the River Bandits on May 11-13 and Aug. 4-6 while visiting Modern Woodmen Park on April 23-26, May 26-28, July 7-9 and July 28-30.