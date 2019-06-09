BURLINGTON, Iowa — The Clinton LumberKings could not generate much offense Sunday afternoon. The result was two losses at Community Field.
Burlington pitching yielded just eight hits over 14 innings to complete the doubleheader sweep, 4-3 and 2-1. The second contest was a rescheduled contest from May 27.
Clinton broke out to a 3-1 lead in the opener, but Burlington tallied a run in the fifth and two more in the sixth. The Bees tied the game on a fielding error, and plated the eventual winning run on a hit-by-pitch to Alvaro Rubalcaba.
David Bradshaw, who accounted for half of Clinton's four hits, doubled in the seventh and eventually reached third base. He was stranded there.
In Game 2, Clinton scored first again, but Burlington plated a run in the second and third innings. It was enough for Hector Yan, who struck out 12 LumberKings in five innings to pick up his first win of the season.
Francisco Del Valle had a solo home run and Nonie Williams had a run-scoring single for the Bees.
Clinton starter Tyler Jones allowed just two runs in five innings.