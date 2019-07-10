CLINTON — The LumberKings scored five in the first inning and then held off Lake County in an 8-6 win.
Christopher Torres led off the first with a single, stole second and scored on Peyton Burdick's single.
A Bubba Hollins walk and Will Banfield single then set up Evan Edwards' three-run homer, Edwards' first with the Bandits, to make the lead 4-1. J.D. Osborne followed with his fifth homer of the season to make it 5-1.
Lake County evened the score with four in the third off Clinton starter Tanner Andrews (4-3), who gave up six runs, four earned in six innings.
Clinton took the lead back on Torres' RBI single and Connor Scott's RBI triple in the fourth, and Peyton Burdick added an insurance run in the eighth with an RBI single.