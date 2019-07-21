LANSING, Mich. — Otto Lopez hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the Lansing Lugnuts to a 4-2 win over the Clinton LumberKings on Sunday at Cooley Law School Stadium.
The single by Lopez, part of a three-run inning, gave the Lugnuts a 3-2 lead before Hunter Steinmetz hit an RBI single later in the inning.
Clinton went up 2-0 early after Peyton Burdick hit a sacrifice fly in the first inning and Thomas Jones hit an RBI double in the second. Lansing answered in the third inning when Tanner Kirwer scored on a groundout.
Lansing struck back in the sixth inning, tying the game on a wild pitch by Raul Brito, followed by the singles from Lopez and Steinmetz.
Starter Troy Miller (4-4) got the win, allowing four hits and striking out seven over seven innings while Brito (3-2) took the loss in relief of Remey Reed, who pitched five innings, allowing five hits and striking out seven.
Brito allowed three hits and three runs in one inning of work.
The LumberKings mustered just five hits against Lansing pitching. Jones was 1 for 3 with an RBI for Clinton.