Clinton pitchers took a no-hitter into the ninth inning Tuesday as the LumberKings rolled to their fourth consecutive Midwest League win, blanking Beloit 5-0 at Pohlman Field.
Starter Chris Valllimont did not allow a hit during his seven-inning start, working six perfect innings before reliever C.J. Carter finished off the one-hit victory.
Carter retired the first four batters he faced before the Snappers' Joseph Pena singled on a ball that got through the right side of the infield with one out in the bottom of the ninth.
He followed by striking out Brallan Perez and getting Lester Madden to end the game on a pop foul.
The LumberKings scored all of their runs in the top of the fourth inning, finishing off the five-run inning with a three-run home run by Thomas Jones.
By then, Will Banfield had scored the only run Clinton needed, doubling to leadoff the inning and scoring on a Jerar Encarnacion double.
Sean Reynolds extended the LumberKings' lead to 2-0, scoring on a wild pitch before Jones belted his fifth homer of the season.