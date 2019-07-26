Kane County scored four runs in the second inning and that would be all the offense it would need as the Cougars topped the Clinton LumberKings 5-3 to complete the road series sweep Friday.
Four of the first five Cougars singled to begin the second against LumberKings starter George Soriano, making it 2-0. After inducing a popup to second for the second out of the inning, Soriano walked Alek Thomas to load the bases, setting up Tra Holmes' two-run single to make it 4-0.
The LumberKings got one back in the bottom half of the inning, but missed a chance for more.
J.D. Osborne led off with his 15th double of the season and moved to third on Thomas Jones' one-out single. Marcos Rivera walked to load the bases, and after a Samuel Castro strikeout, Osborne came around to score on a wild pitch by Kane County starter Jackson Goddard.
Christopher Torres then walked to reload the bases, but Connor Scott popped out to strand the bases loaded.
After the Cougars tacked on an insurance run in the sixth to make it 5-1, Peyton Burdick helped pull the LumberKings closer. The left fielder continued his hot hitting since the Marlins picked him in the third round of the 2019 draft, belting a two-run homer to left-center.
The LumberKings got the tying run to the plate in each of the last two innings, but couldn't complete the comeback.
Soriano (3-7) gave up four runs on six hits in three innings. Reliever Manuel Rodriguez helped keep the LumberKings in the game, giving up one run over his five innings of work.