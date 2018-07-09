BELOIT, Wis. — The ball was jumping out of Pohlman Field for both teams Monday night.
Unfortunately, the Beloit Snappers team had one more sail out of the place than the visiting Clinton LumberKings.
Beloit clubbed four home runs in the early innings while Clinton hit only three, allowing the Snappers to escape with an 8-7 victory, extending the LumberKings’ losing streak to six games.
After Clinton’s Jack Larson hit a solo shot in the first innings, Belout got homers from JaVon Shelby, Jesus Lopez, Logan Farrar and Lazaro Armenteros in the second, third and fourth innings to build an 8-1 lead. Shelby’s was a three-run shot.
Clinton got a run on Juan Camacho’s RBI single in the fifth, then greeted reliever Josh Reagan with a two-run homer by Camacho and a three-run blast by Ariel Sandoval in the seventh.
Beloit held on for the win, though, as Joseph Camacho closed out Clinton in the ninth to get the save.