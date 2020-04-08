LumberKings' GM finds himself in 'Twilight Zone'

Beginning his 37th year in professional baseball, the quiet around NelsonCorp Field this week is deafening to Clinton LumberKings general manager Ted Tornow.
“It’s like an episode of The Twilight Zone. It’s not supposed to be like this in the days leading up to the season opener,’’ Tornow said.
But, it is.
With the start of the season delayed because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, things are relatively quiet as the Clinton franchise prepares for its 65th season of Midwest League baseball.
It’s a far different scenario than baseball as usual.
There are no workouts under the lights for Marlins prospects preparing for the start of the 140-game Midwest League grind.
There is no steady stream of players filing into and out of the LumberKings offices, looking for advice on where to rent an apartment or hoping to find a lead on an available host family to accommodate their stay.
A steady stream of trucks aren't pulling into the parking lot, delivering personal belongings for players assigned to the Clinton roster or supplies that will be used by the team during the season.
There is no scramble to learn the pronunciation of names for newcomers on the roster or put the finishing touches on field work that needs to be done before the first game.
“It all seems a little strange, unreal,’’ Tornow said. “Usually in the days leading up to the first game of the season, it’s a beehive around here, all sorts of things going on as the team gets in town and everybody getting ready for the start of a new season. This time of year, we’re not used to it being this quiet.’’
Clinton was scheduled to begin its season Thursday at Beloit, opening its home schedule one week from today against Wisconsin.
Neither will happen with the delayed start at all levels of professional baseball because of the coronavirus that brought spring training to a halt nearly four weeks ago.
Like the other 15 teams in the Midwest League, the LumberKings front office is waiting to learn when its season might begin, what its schedule might look like and just how it all will fit together.
With the ongoing contractual situation between Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball, the governing body of the game’s 160 minor-league clubs, the talk of contraction that could eliminate as many as 42 existing teams only adds to the stress of it all.
“When you’re in that discussion, when people are talking about whether some teams will even exist after this season, it’s frustrating,’’ Tornow said.
“You feel for the people who are impacted by the coronavirus, they’re dealing with a lot worse than we are, but it’s a tough deal. We’ve put a lot into making sure that this is a successful season.’’
Beyond preparing for games and welcoming fans through the gates, the visiting clubhouse has undergone a makeover.
The City of Clinton has made a nearly $1 million investment in a drainage project designed to end storm water back-ups at the ballpark that has impacted the concourse and visiting clubhouse area after heavy downpours in recent years.
Tornow said the majority of offseason work at NelsonCorp Field has been completed.
“We’re probably about a week away from being ready to host a game, which is when we would been coming off of the season-opening road trip,’’ Tornow said. “We’ll be ready. We just need to know when.’’
