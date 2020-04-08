LumberKings' GM finds himself in 'Twilight Zone'

“It all seems a little strange, unreal,’’ Tornow said. “Usually in the days leading up to the first game of the season, it’s a beehive around here, all sorts of things going on as the team gets in town and everybody getting ready for the start of a new season. This time of year, we’re not used to it being this quiet.’’

Clinton was scheduled to begin its season Thursday at Beloit, opening its home schedule one week from today against Wisconsin.

Neither will happen with the delayed start at all levels of professional baseball because of the coronavirus that brought spring training to a halt nearly four weeks ago.

Like the other 15 teams in the Midwest League, the LumberKings front office is waiting to learn when its season might begin, what its schedule might look like and just how it all will fit together.

With the ongoing contractual situation between Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball, the governing body of the game’s 160 minor-league clubs, the talk of contraction that could eliminate as many as 42 existing teams only adds to the stress of it all.

“When you’re in that discussion, when people are talking about whether some teams will even exist after this season, it’s frustrating,’’ Tornow said.